ETV Bharat / business

India's Spend On Russian Oil Buy At 2.5 Bn Euros In Oct Ahead Of New Sanctions

New Delhi: India, the second biggest buyer of Russian oil, spent as much as 2.5 billion euros on purchases of crude oil from Moscow in October ahead of new sanctions being slapped on Russian entities, a European think tank said. India's spending in October was unchanged from the 2.5 billion euros spent on buying Russian oil in September.

India remained the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in October behind China, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

On October 22, the US imposed sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, two of the largest oil producers in Russia, to cut off the Kremlin's resources for funding the Ukraine war. The sanctions have resulted in companies like Reliance Industries, HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd halting imports for now.

Russia shipped 60 million barrels of crude oil in October, with Rosneft and Lukoil together accounting for 45 million barrels. "India remained the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels, importing a total of EUR 3.1 billion. Crude oil dominated India's purchases at 81 per cent (EUR 2.5 billion), followed by coal at 11 per cent (EUR 351 million) and oil products at 7 per cent (EUR 222 million)," CREA said in its monthly tracking report.

Traditionally reliant on Middle Eastern oil, India significantly increased its imports from Russia following the February 2022 Ukraine invasion. Western sanctions and reduced European demand made Russian oil available at steep discounts. As a result, India's Russian crude imports surged from under 1 per cent to nearly 40 per cent of its total crude oil imports in a short span.

In September, India had spent a total of EUR 3.6 billion - EUR 2.5 billion on crude oil, EUR 452 million on coal and EUR 344 million on oil products. According to CREA, India's Russian crude imports in October recorded an 11 per cent month-on-month increase. While private refiners' imports constituted over two-thirds of India's total imports, state-owned refineries almost doubled their Russian volumes month-on-month in October.

"In a keen development, the Rosneft-owned Vadinar refinery (in Gujarat) - now sanctioned by the EU and the UK - increased its production to 90 per cent in October. After the EU sanctions in July, the refinery has been importing crude solely from Russia. In October, their imports from Russia recorded a 32 per cent month-on-month increase to their highest volumes since the full-scale invasion," it said.