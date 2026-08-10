ETV Bharat / business

India, South Africa-led SACU group may ink terms of reference for negotiating trade pact on Aug 12

New Delhi: India and South Africa-led SACU group are likely to sign terms of references (ToRs) on August 12 for starting negotiations for a preferential trade agreement (PTA), an official said.

The five members of SACU (South African Customs Union) are Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa.

On the sidelines of the BRICS trade and industry ministers' meeting, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition of South Africa.

"We discussed the signing of ToRs for India-SACU PTA and early conclusion of negotiations, strengthening the India-South Africa trade engagement and explored opportunities for cooperation in the critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing sectors," he said in a social media post.

The ToRs may be signed on August 12, the official said.

Under such pacts, two trading partners provide duty concessions to each other on goods to boost two-way commerce.

In 2008, the two sides held negotiations for a proposed pact, but the talks were stuck due to market access issues.

INDIA-SACU TRADE

In the group, South Africa is the largest trading partner of India. The bilateral trade between the two countries dipped by 13.55 per cent to USD 15.56 billion (exports USD 7 billion and imports 8.56 billion) in 2025-26 from USD 18 billion in 2024-25.

India had a trade deficit of USD 1.55 billion in the last fiscal.

Major Indian exports to South Africa include vehicles and components, transport equipment, drugs and pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, footwear, dyes and intermediates, chemicals, textiles, rice, and gems and jewellery.

India mainly imports gold, steam coal, copper ores and concentrates, phosphoric acid, manganese ore, aluminium ingots and other minerals from that country.

India's trade with Botswana rose by 21.26 per cent to USD 614 million (exports USD 167.53 million and imports 446.47 million) in 2025-26 from USD 506.33 million in 2024-25.