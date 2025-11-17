ETV Bharat / business

India Signs "Historic" LPG Deal With the US: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening India's energy security, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced that Indian public sector oil companies have, for the first time, signed a one-year deal to import liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the United States.

The minister shared the development through a social media post on Monday, calling it a "historic first" for the country's LPG market. He stated, "A historic first! One of the largest and the world's fastest-growing LPG markets opens up to the United States. In our endeavour to provide secure, affordable supplies of LPG to the people of India, we have been diversifying our LPG sourcing. In a significant development, Indian PSU oil companies have successfully concluded a 1-year deal for imports of around 2.2 MTPA LPG."

Highlighting India's position as one of the largest and fastest-growing LPG markets in the world, Puri said that the new agreement marks a significant milestone in the country's efforts to diversify its LPG sourcing. According to the minister, the Indian PSU companies have concluded a contract to import around 2.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LPG for the contract year 2026.