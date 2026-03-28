ETV Bharat / business

India Should Leverage West Asia Crisis To Redouble Reform Efforts: CEA Nageswaran​

New Delhi: Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran on Saturday said that given the considerable impact of the West Asia conflict on India’s economy, the country should leverage the fallout to redouble its recent reform efforts to enhance India’s competitiveness and preparedness.​

The ‘entrepreneurial mindset’ in bureaucracy, accompanied by enhanced speed of decision-making, is precisely what is called for if India is to emerge from this episode stronger, more resilient and more competitive, said Nageswaran in the Finance Ministry’s latest monthly economic review.​

According to him, the impact of the conflict on India will be felt through four channels — supply disruptions to oil, gas and fertilisers and more importantly, to exports as well; higher import prices; higher logistics costs (freight and insurance) and a possible decline in remittances by Indians in the Gulf countries.

“The combined impact across the four channels on growth, inflation, the fiscal balance, and external balances is likely to be significant,” he mentioned.​India will need to provide immediate relief to the most affected and vulnerable businesses and households, and at the same time, generate fiscal space to meet strategic and long-term needs that this conflict has underscored, such as the need to build long-term buffers in several commodities and materials, not just energy-related ones, said the CEA.

​This calls for re-prioritisation of spending and targeted relief for the most affected and vulnerable businesses and households.​