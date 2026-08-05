ETV Bharat / business

India's Services Sector Growth Hits Four-And-A-Half-Year Low In July On Weak Demand: PMI

New Delhi: India's services sector growth fell to a four-and-a-half-year low in July as new business orders eased in both domestic and export markets, constrained by fierce competition and fading demand, a monthly survey said on Wednesday. Business activity rose at the weakest rate in 53 months, as new business inflows increased moderately amid reports of softer demand and competitive pressures.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from 57.4 in June to 53.3 in July, registering the weakest growth rate in close to four-and-a-half years.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index – based on a single question asking how the level of business activity compares with the situation the month before – remained above the neutral mark of 50 and therefore signalled another expansion in output.

"India's services sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a slightly slower pace, as new business growth eased in both domestic and export markets after several months of strong performance," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC. New business inflows expanded at a moderate pace, the slowest since February 2022.

According to panel members, growth was constrained by fierce competition, fading demand, softer market conditions and order postponements.

On the job front, after sinking to a six-month low in June, there was an improvement in the rate of job creation during July. The uptick was, however, modest, as only 6 per cent of firms reported higher payroll numbers and the vast majority (92 per cent) indicated no change.