ETV Bharat / business

India's Services Sector Growth Hits 6-Month High In May On New Orders, Softer Rise In Cost Burdens

New Delhi: India's services sector growth touched a six-month high of 59.8 in May, boosted by healthy demand conditions, new client wins, and ongoing improvements in new business intakes, a monthly survey said on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 59.8 in May, from 58.8 in April, signalling the strongest rate of expansion since last November.

The HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index is based on a single question asking how the level of business activity compares with the situation the month before. In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

"India's services PMI signalled an expansion in business activity in May, supported by a continued rise in new business. External demand for India-provided services also grew at a faster pace, rebounding after a sharp decline in April. Input cost inflation eased, which in turn reduced pressure on selling prices," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

Strengthening demand for services such as freight, digital solutions, e-commerce, entertainment and IT reportedly boosted new business growth during May. As a result, companies lifted activity to a greater extent and continued to add to payroll numbers.

However, growth of external demand remained below the 2025 average, the survey said, adding that the expansion in international orders was nevertheless solid, with firms citing gains from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the UAE and the UK.