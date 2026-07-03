ETV Bharat / business

India's Services Sector Growth Hits 17-Month Low In June On Softer Domestic Demand: PMI

New Delhi: India's services sector growth fell to a 17-month low in June as challenging market conditions and reduced client interest for some services reportedly stymied total sales and output, a monthly survey said on Friday.

Several firms indicated that challenging market conditions and reduced client interest for their services dampened sales at their units, resulting in stagnant hiring activity and lower business confidence. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 57.4 in June, from 59.8 in May, registering the weakest upturn in 17 months.

The HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index -- based on a single question asking how the level of business activity compares with the situation the month before – was comfortably above both the neutral mark of 50.0 and its long-run average.

Behind the softer increase in services output was the slowest expansion in new order intakes in over two-and-a-half years.

"India's services PMI remained in expansionary territory but eased to 57.4 in June, the lowest reading in 17 months. The loss of momentum points to more challenging market conditions and weaker demand, particularly at home," Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said.

One area of strength seen in June was exports, with firms seeing the strongest rise for three months. According to them, demand from clients in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, the UAE and the US improved.

"... External demand held up well as overseas sales stayed robust and growth reached a three-month high," Bhandari said.

On the prices front, the rate of inflation was slight, below its long-run average and the weakest since November 2025.