India's Services Sector Activity Eases In Dec Amid Softer Expansion In New Business: PMI

New Delhi: India's services sector growth moderated in December, as the rates of expansion in incoming new work and output eased to the slowest in 11 months, and companies refrained from recruiting additional staff, a monthly survey said on Tuesday. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index fell from 59.8 in November to 58.0 in December, indicating the slowest rate of expansion since January.

In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction. Firms remained upbeat towards growth prospects, but overall sentiment fell to its lowest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, the survey said.

"While India's service sector continued to perform well in December, the retreat in several survey indicators as 2025 ended may suggest a moderation in growth heading into the new year," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In terms of external demand, monitored companies noted another improvement, with gains from Asia, North America, the Middle East and the UK. New export orders rose at a marked pace. On the price front, there were benign increases in input costs and output charges, according to the survey.

"What bodes well for the outlook is the benign inflation environment. If services firms continue to see only mild increases in their expenses, they should be better positioned to compete and limit price hikes, thereby boosting sales and creating more jobs," Lima said.