India's Services Exports Growth More Than Doubled From 7.6% In Pre-Pandemic Period To 14% During FY23-FY25
The Economic Survey data reveals that 'financial, real estate, and professional services' sector remains the key driver of service growth
Published : January 29, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
New Delhi: "The Services sector, acting as a high-growth, low-volatility anchor, marked 7-8% growth year after year, in sharp contrast to the more pronounced cyclical fluctuations observed in agriculture and industry," states the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the Parliament on Thursday by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.
According to the survey, the FY26 witnessed across-the-board expansion in services. "Buoyant Growth in the Services Sector at 9.1% has been the major driver for GVA growth in the First Advance Estimates (FAE) for FY 26, with around 8% to 9.9% growth in all major sub-segments."
The survey noted that the COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted contact-intensive services, such as tourism, hospitality, and transport, while accelerating the expansion of digitally delivered services, including IT, finance, and professional services. "In 2024, the share of services trade in GDP rose relative to pre-pandemic levels, signaling a gradual, though uneven, rebalancing of global trade towards services," it mentioned.
This growing role of services in global trade has been mirrored by a corresponding shift in capital allocation. "Services accounted for an average 53.5% of global FDI during 2022-2024, up from 50.9% in the pre-pandemic period, with inflows becoming increasingly concentrated. Energy and gas supply, information and communication, construction, and transportation together absorbed over 88% of services FDI, compared to 75.5% in pre-pandemic era," stated the survey.
According to the survey, India's experience broadly mirrors global trends. It stated that the services-sector FDI was 80.2% of total FDI during FY23-FY25, up from 77.7% in the pre-pandemic period (FY16-FY20). These inflows went to information and communication services (25.8%) and professional services (23.8%), reflecting our strength in digital and knowledge-intensive activities; along with Finance and insurance (14.2%), energy and gas (12.8%), and trading (12.2%), these segments accounted for nearly 89% of services FDI, highlighting the dominance of digital, skill-intensive, and infrastructure-linked services in India’s investment profile.
The Economic Survey data reveals that 'financial, real estate, and professional services' sector remains the key driver of service growth supported by sustained demand for credit, business services, and real estate-linked activities. 'Public administration, defence and other services' have also continued to expand at a pace above pre-pandemic trends, underpinned by steady public spending and service delivery. In contrast, 'trade, hospitality, transport, communication and related services' have seen a more gradual normalisation, with growth broadly close to pre-pandemic averages.
Average growth in Services exports more than doubled from 7.6% in the pre-pandemic period (FY16-FY20) to 14% in FY23-FY25, reflecting strong and broad-based global demand for Indian services. Despite competitive conditions in global services markets and heightened policy uncertainty, services export growth moderated to 8% during FY26 (April-November).
Software services, accounting for over 40% of total services exports, remain the primary growth driver, expanding at an average rate of 13.5% per cent during FY23-FY25 compared to 4.7% in FY16-FY20, supported by strong global demand for digital services. Professional and management consulting emerged as the second-largest contributor, growing at 25.9%, resulting in an increase in their share from 10.5% in FY16- FY20 to 18.3% in FY23-FY25.
India’s Services exports share in GDP averaged 9.7% during FY23-FY25, up from 7.4% in the pre-pandemic period. Amid subdued global goods trade due to policy uncertainty and geopolitical disruptions, services exports have provided a critical buffer. This role has strengthened further in H1 FY26, with the share of services exports in GDP rising to 10%, from 9.7% in H1 FY25.
