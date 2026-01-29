ETV Bharat / business

India's Services Exports Growth More Than Doubled From 7.6% In Pre-Pandemic Period To 14% During FY23-FY25

FILE - Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the seventh Pre-Budget Consultation with the experts from Banking, Financial Services and Insurance sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: "The Services sector, acting as a high-growth, low-volatility anchor, marked 7-8% growth year after year, in sharp contrast to the more pronounced cyclical fluctuations observed in agriculture and industry," states the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the Parliament on Thursday by Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to the survey, the FY26 witnessed across-the-board expansion in services. "Buoyant Growth in the Services Sector at 9.1% has been the major driver for GVA growth in the First Advance Estimates (FAE) for FY 26, with around 8% to 9.9% growth in all major sub-segments."

The survey noted that the COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted contact-intensive services, such as tourism, hospitality, and transport, while accelerating the expansion of digitally delivered services, including IT, finance, and professional services. "In 2024, the share of services trade in GDP rose relative to pre-pandemic levels, signaling a gradual, though uneven, rebalancing of global trade towards services," it mentioned.

This growing role of services in global trade has been mirrored by a corresponding shift in capital allocation. "Services accounted for an average 53.5% of global FDI during 2022-2024, up from 50.9% in the pre-pandemic period, with inflows becoming increasingly concentrated. Energy and gas supply, information and communication, construction, and transportation together absorbed over 88% of services FDI, compared to 75.5% in pre-pandemic era," stated the survey.

According to the survey, India's experience broadly mirrors global trends. It stated that the services-sector FDI was 80.2% of total FDI during FY23-FY25, up from 77.7% in the pre-pandemic period (FY16-FY20). These inflows went to information and communication services (25.8%) and professional services (23.8%), reflecting our strength in digital and knowledge-intensive activities; along with Finance and insurance (14.2%), energy and gas (12.8%), and trading (12.2%), these segments accounted for nearly 89% of services FDI, highlighting the dominance of digital, skill-intensive, and infrastructure-linked services in India’s investment profile.