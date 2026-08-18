India Seeks WTO Consultations With US Over Duty On Quartz Surface Products
Quartz surface products are engineered/artificial stone slabs made mainly from silica (quartz, quartz powder, glass powder) mixed with a resin binder.
By PTI
Published : August 18, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
New Delhi: India has sought consultations with the US under the World Trade Organisation's safeguard agreement over tariffs imposed on quartz surface products by America. Quartz surface products are engineered/artificial stone slabs made mainly from silica (quartz, quartz powder, glass powder) mixed with a resin binder.
On July 31, US President Donald Trump signed an order for the imposition of a tariff-rate quota on imports of these products from several countries. Effective August 15, 2026, the measure imposes steep duties, of up to 50 per cent, on shipments exceeding the specified quotas.
"Having a substantial interest, India requests consultations with USA under... AoS (agreement on safeguards)," the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said in a communication dated August 14. India would like to propose for virtual consultations as per mutual convenience of both sides, it said. The communication is being circulated at the request of the Indian delegation.
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