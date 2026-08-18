ETV Bharat / business

India Seeks WTO Consultations With US Over Duty On Quartz Surface Products

New Delhi: India has sought consultations with the US under the World Trade Organisation's safeguard agreement over tariffs imposed on quartz surface products by America. Quartz surface products are engineered/artificial stone slabs made mainly from silica (quartz, quartz powder, glass powder) mixed with a resin binder.

On July 31, US President ‌Donald Trump signed an order for ​the imposition of a tariff-rate ​quota ​on imports ‌of these products ​from ​several countries. Effective August 15, 2026, the measure imposes steep duties, of up to 50 per cent, on shipments exceeding the specified quotas.