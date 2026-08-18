ETV Bharat / business

India Seeks WTO Consultations With US Over Duty On Quartz Surface Products

Quartz surface products are engineered/artificial stone slabs made mainly from silica (quartz, quartz powder, glass powder) mixed with a resin binder.

WTO Headquarters
WTO Headquarters (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 18, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: India has sought consultations with the US under the World Trade Organisation's safeguard agreement over tariffs imposed on quartz surface products by America. Quartz surface products are engineered/artificial stone slabs made mainly from silica (quartz, quartz powder, glass powder) mixed with a resin binder.

On July 31, US President ‌Donald Trump signed an order for ​the imposition of a tariff-rate ​quota ​on imports ‌of these products ​from ​several countries. Effective August 15, 2026, the measure imposes steep duties, of up to 50 per cent, on shipments exceeding the specified quotas.

"Having a substantial interest, India requests consultations with USA under... AoS (agreement on safeguards)," the World Trade Organisation (WTO) said in a communication dated August 14. India would like to propose for virtual consultations as per mutual convenience of both sides, it said. The communication is being circulated at the request of the Indian delegation.

Also Read:

  1. Currently Nine Trade Disputes Pending Against India Under WTO Rules: Govt
  2. Quality Control Orders Intended to Achieve Public Policy Objectives: India At WTO

TAGGED:

WORLD TRADE ORGANISATION
INDIA SEEKS WTO CONSULTATIONS
QUARTZ SURFACE PRODUCTS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.