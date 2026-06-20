ETV Bharat / business

India Seeks Brics Nations' Cooperation To Strengthen MSME Sector, Boost Growth

Agra: India on Friday said that the cooperation among BRICS nations can help strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises, support weaker sections and contribute to the economic growth of member countries.

Addressing the BRICS MSME Forum here, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has taken several steps to promote the MSME sector.

Referring to BRICS cooperation, Manjhi said the grouping, which earlier had seven countries and has now expanded to 21 nations, could help strengthen MSMEs, support weaker sections and contribute to the economic growth of member countries.

He said around 8.5 crore MSME units are currently functioning in the country, providing employment to nearly 40 crore people. Manjhi, Minister of MSME, emphasized the importance of collective action in shaping the future of MSMEs across BRICS nations.

"MSMEs are central to achieving inclusive and sustainable economic development. The challenges facing enterprises today whether related to financing, technology adoption, sustainability or market access require collaborative solutions. BRICS countries possess immense strengths and complementary capabilities. Through continued dialogue and cooperation, we can build a robust framework that empowers MSMEs to become drivers of innovation, exports and employment," he noted.

He reaffirmed India's commitment to fostering stronger economic partnerships and facilitating knowledge-sharing among BRICS member countries. The three-day BRICS MSME Forum began on Friday with participation from around 60 delegates from BRICS nations and 150 officials associated with the MSME sector.

Addressing the forum, Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said the MSME sector in the state was a key pillar of employment, innovation and economic development. He said around 96 lakh MSME units are operational in Uttar Pradesh, providing employment to nearly 1.65 crore people.

"Uttar Pradesh has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing economic regions with MSMEs playing a transformative role in employment generation and grassroots development. Our focus remains on creating an enabling ecosystem through infrastructure development, policy support, skill enhancement and digital empowerment. The exchange of global best practices through platforms such as the BRICS MSME Forum will further strengthen these efforts," he said.

The minister highlighted initiatives including the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, the Youth Entrepreneur Development Campaign and industrial policies aimed at connecting local products and traditional crafts with global markets. Bharat Khera, Secretary, Ministry of MSME emphasised the critical role of MSMEs in shaping resilient and inclusive economies.