India Saved USD 19.3 Billion In Forex With 20% Ethanol Blending, Targets 100 GW Nuclear Capacity By 2047: Hardeep Singh Puri

Goa: India achieved nearly 20% ethanol blending in Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025, resulting in foreign exchange savings of approximately USD 19.3 billion and direct payments exceeding USD 15 billion to farmers over the last decade, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Tuesday. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 4th India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 in Goa, the Minister detailed India's strategy to balance energy transition with economic security for clean energy targets.

The Minister stated that India remains on track to meet its compressed biogas targets as part of a broader push into bioenergy. He noted that while renewables have grown from "one-fifth to nearly one-third" of global electricity generation, conventional energy remains a necessity to meet rising demand.

"The history of energy has never been about replacement alone. It has been about addition," Puri said, adding that "while renewable and alternative energy sources are expanding at pace, conventional energy will remain essential."

Addressing the country's future energy requirements, Puri said, "By 2050, India's share of global energy demand is projected to rise by nearly 30-35%, reaching around 10 per cent of the total global energy demand."

To meet this, the government is expanding capacity across the full energy mix, including raising its nuclear ambition to 100 GW by 2047. This is supported by the Atomic Energy Bill 2025 SHANTI, which modernises the nation's nuclear legal framework.