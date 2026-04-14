ETV Bharat / business

India's Russian Oil Imports More Than Triple To 5.3 Billion Euro In March

New Delhi: India's crude oil purchases from Russia more than tripled to 5.3 billion euros in March as volumes doubled and a surge in oil prices pushed up the import bill. European think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), in a report, said after a drop in purchases in February, India was back to a buying binge in March.

"India was the second-highest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in March 2026, importing a total of EUR 5.8 billion of Russian hydrocarbons. Crude oil products constituted 91 per cent of India's purchases, totalling EUR 5.3 billion," it said.

Coal (EUR 337 million) and oil products (EUR 178.5 million) constituted the remainder of their monthly imports.

In February, India was the third largest importer, purchasing Russian hydrocarbons worth 1.8 billion euros. Crude oil constituted the largest share at 81 per cent (EUR 1.4 billion), followed by coal (EUR 223 million) and oil products (EUR 121 million).

"While India's total crude imports recorded a 4 per cent reduction in March, Russian imports doubled," CREA said.

The spurt in volumes followed the United States granting of a one-month sanctions waiver on Russian oil, covering cargoes already at sea and shipments on previously sanctioned vessels. The move was to ease prices that had spiked after Washington waged war against Iran.

The waiver led to state refiners, which had previously paused Russian oil purchases, resuming imports from Moscow.

"The biggest shift (in March) was in state-owned refineries' imports from Russia, which saw a massive 148 per cent month-on-month increase," CREA said.

"Their imports were in fact 72 per cent higher than March 2025, presumably due to Russian barrels being more available in the spot market, which serves as the primary source of imports for them."

The state-owned Mangalore and Visakhapatnam refineries had stopped Russian imports at the end of November 2025, but purchases resumed in March 2026.

"Private refineries, meanwhile, registered a more modest 66 per cent month-on-month increase, but remained lower than the same time last year," it said.