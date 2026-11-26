ETV Bharat / business

India Q2 GDP: Economy Projected To Grow At 7.6 Percent Led By Investments: Ind-Ra

India's Q2 GDP growth seen at 7.6 pc led by investments: Ind-Ra ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Indian economy is likely to grow 7.6 per cent in the second quarter of the current fiscal year, driven primarily by investment growth, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Thursday.

The September quarter growth in FY27 compares with 8.1 per cent expansion recorded in Q2 of FY26 and 7.8 per cent rise in the April-June quarter.

Ind-Ra also raised India's GDP growth estimate for full FY27 to 7.2 per cent, up from 7.1 per cent earlier. Indian economy expanded 7.8 per cent in FY26.

The current fiscal year will mark the sixth consecutive year of over 7 per cent growth, potentially reaching 7.8 per cent on average during FY22-27, said Ind-Ra Chief Economist Devendra Kumar Pant.

"Investment remains the main growth driver (average growth FY22-FY27: 10 per cent), supported by private consumption (7.7 per cent), with investment growth outpacing consumption growth," Pant added.

The government is slated to release GDP growth data for July-September on November 30.

Last month, the RBI forecast a 7.2 per cent growth for the second quarter, and the finance ministry's Monthly Economic Review sees growth at 7.35 per cent.

The RBI has projected a 7.1 per cent GDP growth for the full 2026-27 fiscal year.