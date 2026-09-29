India Probing Alleged Dumping Of 7 Products By Chinese Firms
The DGTR is also probing dumping of ‘AD - Isopropyl Alcohol' (used in hand sanitisers) from the European Union, South Korea, Taiwan and the US.
By PTI
Published : September 29, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
New Delhi: India has started a probe into an alleged dumping of as many as seven products, including engineering and pharma sector goods, from China following complaints filed by domestic manufacturers. The investigations are carried out by the commerce ministry's arm, the Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR).
According to seven separate notifications of the Directorate, the eight products are – Para-tert-Octyl Phenol Formaldehyde Tackifier Resin (used in the tyre and rubber industry), Penicillin G and its salts (an active pharmaceutical ingredient), 6-Amino Penicillanic Acid (a vital drug intermediate), T-Shaped Elevator/Lift Solid Guide Rails, Amoxycillin Trihydrate (used in the pharma industry), Montelukast Sodium (a pharma sector raw material), and Copolymer Polyol (used in the manufacturing of mattresses).
In their applications, the domestic players have alleged that the dumped imports of these products from China are impacting their businesses, and they have requested the imposition of anti-dumping duties on these imports. The DGTR is also probing dumping of ‘AD - Isopropyl Alcohol' (used in hand sanitisers) from the European Union, South Korea, Taiwan and the US.
Another investigation is underway on alleged dumped imports of Pentaerythritol, a chemical which has applications in the paint and varnish industry, from Russia.
"On the basis of the duly substantiated written application submitted by the applicant and having reached satisfaction based on the prima facie evidence submitted by the applicant concerning the dumping of the product...the authority hereby initiates an antidumping investigation," one of the notifications said.
If it is established that these dumpings have caused material injury to the domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of duties on these imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose these duties.
US-China trade tensions and China's significant industrial overcapacity pose a major risk of cheap Chinese goods being dumped in India. In the recent period, India has initiated multiple such probes against dumped imports of certain goods from China.
Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine if domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.
As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.
India and China are members of the WTO. India has already imposed anti-dumping duties on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.
India's exports to China rose 36.66 per cent to USD 19.47 billion during the last fiscal year, while imports increased 16 per cent to USD 131.63 billion. The trade deficit swelled to an all-time high of USD 112.6 billion in 2025-26 as against USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25.
Anti-Circumvention Probe
In another notification, the DGTR said that it has started an investigation into an allegation that anti-dumping duties on Chinese and Korean 'Alloy Steel Chisel/tool and Hydraulic Rock Breaker in fully assembled condition' are being avoided by routing the product through Malaysia.
DOZCO India, a manufacturer and supplier of heavy earthmoving machinery (HEMM) and equipment, has filed an application before the DGTR alleging that the anti-dumping duties imposed on the imports of the rock breaker exported from China and Korea are being circumvented by way of imports from Malaysia. India imposed the duty in June 2024.
There is a significant change in the pattern of trade whereby imports from Malaysia have increased significantly after the imposition of the duty. It has been claimed that there is no due cause or justification for these imports other than the duty in force, the DGTR notification said.
"The authority hereby initiates an anti-circumvention investigation to consider extension of the existing anti-dumping duty imposed on the imports from China and Korea to imports of the subject goods exported from Malaysia," it added.
Countervailing Duty Probe
The DGTR has initiated a sunset review of anti-subsidy investigations on imports of copper tubes and pipes exported from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. Ram Ratna Wires Limited and MetTube Copper India have filed an application seeking continuation of the existing countervailing duties imposed on the imports of the product.
"The authority hereby initiates a sunset review investigation to review the need for continued imposition of countervailing duty on (the) imports...to examine whether the expiry of the existing countervailing duty is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of subsidy and consequent injury to the domestic industry," the DGTR said in a separate notification.