ETV Bharat / business

India's Power Consumption Grows 11.62 Pc To 166.46 Bn Units In June

New Delhi: India's power consumption grew by 11.62 per cent to 166.46 billion units (BU) in June compared to the same month last year due to heat wave conditions and late onset of monsoon across the country, which pushed usage of cooling appliances like air conditioners, according to official data.

The country's total power consumption was 149.13 BU in June 2025. The peak power demand also jumped to 264.76 GW last month from 242.77GW in June 2025. The southwest monsoon had set over Kerala on June 4, 2026. Generally, the monsoon arrives in Kerala around June 1, which marks the beginning of the southwest monsoon season (June-September).

Thereafter, the slow progress of the monsoon in June led to heat wave conditions, which increased the use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers, thereby increasing power demand and consumption, the experts said.

They are of the view that power demand will be steady in July, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a slight rainfall deficit. The peak power demand had jumped to an all-time record high of 270.82 GW in May 2026, compared to 230.99 GW recorded in the same month in 2025.