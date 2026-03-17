ETV Bharat / business

India Post Launches Premium Delivery Services To Boost E-Commerce Reach

The Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia lights the lamp at the launch of ‘24 Speed Post’ for Next-Day Guaranteed Delivery in Six Major Cities at Rangbhawan Auditorium, Akashwani Bhawan, in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani also present. ( ANI )

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Department of Posts launched three premium delivery services including 24 Speed Post, 24 Speed Post Parcel, and 48 Speed Post to have time-bound delivery of urgent consignments within one or two days.

The services were launched by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and will initially operate in six major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The move is an effort by India Post to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing parcel and e-commerce logistics market, where private courier firms are competing on speed and technology.

Announcing the initiative, Scindia called it a part of a broader transformation of the country’s postal system.

“Today is a moment of renewal for India Post,” he said. He added that the postal network continues to enjoy public trust, especially in rural India. “In nearly 6.5 lakh villages, across every tehsil and taluka, if there is a repository of trust beyond family, it rests with the Gramin Dak Sevaks,” he said.

India Post operates the world’s largest postal network, which gives it an advantage in serving both urban and remote areas. “There is no network in the world as wide and deep as India Post,” the minister added.

Under the new offerings, parcels and documents will be processed through dedicated logistics channels and transported via priority air routes to ensure faster delivery.

Officials said the services will include features that help improve reliability and transparency. Deliveries will be OTP-verified to ensure parcels reach the intended recipient. Customers will also receive end-to-end tracking and real-time SMS updates.