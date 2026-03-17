India Post Launches Premium Delivery Services To Boost E-Commerce Reach
The services were launched by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and will initially operate in six major cities in India
Published : March 17, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Department of Posts launched three premium delivery services including 24 Speed Post, 24 Speed Post Parcel, and 48 Speed Post to have time-bound delivery of urgent consignments within one or two days.
The services were launched by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and will initially operate in six major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The move is an effort by India Post to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing parcel and e-commerce logistics market, where private courier firms are competing on speed and technology.
Announcing the initiative, Scindia called it a part of a broader transformation of the country’s postal system.
“Today is a moment of renewal for India Post,” he said. He added that the postal network continues to enjoy public trust, especially in rural India. “In nearly 6.5 lakh villages, across every tehsil and taluka, if there is a repository of trust beyond family, it rests with the Gramin Dak Sevaks,” he said.
India Post operates the world’s largest postal network, which gives it an advantage in serving both urban and remote areas. “There is no network in the world as wide and deep as India Post,” the minister added.
Under the new offerings, parcels and documents will be processed through dedicated logistics channels and transported via priority air routes to ensure faster delivery.
Officials said the services will include features that help improve reliability and transparency. Deliveries will be OTP-verified to ensure parcels reach the intended recipient. Customers will also receive end-to-end tracking and real-time SMS updates.
For businesses and bulk shippers, India Post is introducing digital features such as “Book Now, Pay Later” billing, centralised invoicing, and API integration for e-commerce platforms. Bulk shipments will qualify for free pickup, and a money-back guarantee will apply in case of delivery delays.
These measures are announced to attract e-commerce sellers and small businesses seeking reliable yet cost-effective logistics solutions. Scindia said, “Smartphone penetration has reached the last mile in our country.”
According to the minister, India’s e-commerce market is projected to grow from Rs 11 lakh crore to Rs 30 lakh crore by 2030. “In the first 11 months of this fiscal year, India Post’s parcel business has grown by 44 per cent year-on-year,” he said.
Outlining the department’s vision, Scindia added, “We want to treat trust as currency, speed as infrastructure, and India Post as both a bank and a bridge.”
Logistics firm DTDC Express has launched a rapid commerce vertical, Raftaar to delivere packages within four to six hours through hyperlocal fulfilment centres. The company calls this model as a balance between ultra-fast quick commerce and traditional delivery.
A report prepared with Boston Consulting Group estimates that India’s rapid commerce sector could reach $20 billion by 2030. It also states that over 60 per cent of Indian consumers are willing to pay more for same-day delivery.
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