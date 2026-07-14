India Post Clocks Highest-Ever Q1 Revenue Of ₹4,008.95 Crore, Up 22.2%; Scindia Outlines Growth Roadmap
Jyotiraditya Scindia said broad-based growth demonstrates increasing strength of India Post's diversified business portfolio and its expanding role in providing accessible services across the country.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
New Delhi: India Post has recorded its highest-ever first-quarter revenue, with turnover crossing the ₹4,000 crore mark for the first time, as the Department of Posts posted a 22.2 per cent year-on-year growth in the April-June quarter of FY 2026-27.
The performance was reviewed on Tuesday at the Department of Posts' Quarterly Business Review Meeting chaired by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Postal Directorate and Chief Postmasters General from all 23 Postal Circles.
The Department reported a record first-quarter turnover of ₹4,008.95 crore, compared to the corresponding quarter of FY 2025-26. Calling it a historic milestone, Scindia said it reflects India Post's transformation into a modern, citizen-centric and growth-oriented organisation.
"The record-breaking performance in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 is not merely a financial milestone; it is a reflection of the trust that millions of citizens place in India Post every day. As we move forward, we remain committed to making India Post a globally competitive, technology-driven and citizen-first organisation," the minister said.
Scindia credited the achievement to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedication of the postal workforce, saying the organisation has evolved into a future-ready public service institution focused on innovation and efficiency.
The review highlighted strong growth across all six major business verticals. Citizen-Centric Services emerged as the fastest-growing segment with 85.7 per cent growth, followed by Parcel Services at 49.9 per cent, Mails at 41.9 per cent, and International Business at 34.3 per cent, despite global uncertainties. Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance registered 20.1 per cent growth, while the Post Office Savings Bank grew 9.7 per cent during the quarter.
Scindia said the broad-based growth demonstrates the increasing strength of India Post's diversified business portfolio and its expanding role in providing accessible services across the country.
To sustain the momentum, the minister identified three strategic priorities for the coming quarters: strengthening logistics and international business; expanding opportunities through MSMEs, One District One Product (ODOP), tourism and agriculture; and deepening citizen-centric services, financial inclusion, insurance and rural logistics.
He also proposed a cluster-based approach, grouping the country's 23 Postal Circles into three clusters, with each cluster taking the lead on one of the strategic focus areas through collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing.
Expressing confidence in India Post's future trajectory, Scindia said sustained execution and coordinated efforts would help the department build on the record first-quarter performance while continuing to uphold its guiding principle of "Dak Sewa, Jan Sewa."
The review of India Post's performance comes a day after the Communications Ministry held a similar quarterly review meeting for BSNL, where the telecom PSU's first-quarter performance and future strategy were assessed by senior government officials.
BSNL's Enterprise Business emerged as the key growth driver, recording a provisional 19% year-on-year growth, led by Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Assam circles. The Consumer Mobility segment also registered a provisional 8% growth, with Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand surpassing their quarterly targets. Meanwhile, the Consumer Fixed Access (CFA) business maintained stable revenues and recorded marginal subscriber growth.