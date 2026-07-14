ETV Bharat / business

India Post Clocks Highest-Ever Q1 Revenue Of ₹4,008.95 Crore, Up 22.2%; Scindia Outlines Growth Roadmap

New Delhi: India Post has recorded its highest-ever first-quarter revenue, with turnover crossing the ₹4,000 crore mark for the first time, as the Department of Posts posted a 22.2 per cent year-on-year growth in the April-June quarter of FY 2026-27.

The performance was reviewed on Tuesday at the Department of Posts' Quarterly Business Review Meeting chaired by Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Postal Directorate and Chief Postmasters General from all 23 Postal Circles.

The Department reported a record first-quarter turnover of ₹4,008.95 crore, compared to the corresponding quarter of FY 2025-26. Calling it a historic milestone, Scindia said it reflects India Post's transformation into a modern, citizen-centric and growth-oriented organisation.

"The record-breaking performance in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 is not merely a financial milestone; it is a reflection of the trust that millions of citizens place in India Post every day. As we move forward, we remain committed to making India Post a globally competitive, technology-driven and citizen-first organisation," the minister said.

Scindia credited the achievement to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dedication of the postal workforce, saying the organisation has evolved into a future-ready public service institution focused on innovation and efficiency.

The review highlighted strong growth across all six major business verticals. Citizen-Centric Services emerged as the fastest-growing segment with 85.7 per cent growth, followed by Parcel Services at 49.9 per cent, Mails at 41.9 per cent, and International Business at 34.3 per cent, despite global uncertainties. Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance registered 20.1 per cent growth, while the Post Office Savings Bank grew 9.7 per cent during the quarter.