ETV Bharat / business

India Placed In Lower Tariff Tier At 10 Pc Under US Section 301 Measures On Forced Labour: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Saturday said the US has kept India in lower tariff bracket of 10 per cent under its Section 301 measures on alleged forced labour concerns.

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) on July 23 announced the final measures under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974.

The measures follow USTR's investigation into the acts, policies and practices of 60 economies, including India, relating to the imposition and enforcement of prohibitions on the importation of goods produced with forced labour.

USTR has imposed an additional 10 per cent tariffs on imports from India. The US had initially proposed a 12.5 per cent tariffs.

India remained closely engaged with USTR throughout the investigation via detailed written submissions and in-person consultations, including participation in public hearings.

"As a result of these sustained efforts, India has been placed in the lower tier of additional tariffs under the final measures, providing a relative advantage to Indian exports in key sectors," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

A substantial share of India's exports to the United States, which currently attract zero additional duties, such as generic pharmaceuticals, smartphones and certain other specified products, continue to remain outside the scope of the additional 10 per cent duty, it said.