ETV Bharat / business

India’s Pharma Exports Cross USD 28 Billion Till Feb, Likely To End Up With Growth In Rupee Terms In FY26

Hyderabad: India’s pharmaceutical exports stood at over USD 28 billion up to February in the last financial year, registering a growth of more than 5 per cent compared to the same period last year, a top official said on Saturday.

K Raja Bhanu, Director General of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), said the sector, currently valued at around USD 60 billion, is projected to grow to USD 130 billion by 2030.

"Despite global challenges, pharmaceutical exports have been among the few sectors to maintain growth momentum. Exports during April–February FY26 stood at USD 28.29 billion, reflecting a growth of 5.6 per cent compared to the same period in FY25, led by formulations, biologicals, vaccines and AYUSH products," he said, addressing the inaugural session of the 'Chintan Shivir: Scaling Up Pharma Exports'.

Rajesh Agrawal, Secretary in the Department of Commerce, said that irrespective of whether targets are met in dollar terms, exports would show growth in rupee terms as the Indian currency continues to weaken against the US dollar.

"The target we have set appears difficult to meet, but we will remain on a positive trajectory," Agrawal said.

Bhanu added that exports reached USD 30.47 billion in FY2024–25, marking a year-on-year growth of 9.4 per cent despite global pricing pressures and trade volatility. Pharmexcil Chairman Namit Joshi said India is likely to end the current financial year at levels similar to FY25.