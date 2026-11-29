ETV Bharat / business

India Overhauls Deepwater Oil Block Auctions To Woo Global Majors, Scraps Revenue-Share Bidding

New Delhi: India has overhauled the bidding framework for 18 deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas blocks that have remained on offer in two successive licensing rounds, scrapping revenue-share bidding for producing basins, easing financial qualification norms for foreign partners of state-run explorers and extending the deadline for bids to December 17.

The changes, notified by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), aim to make some of India's most technically challenging offshore acreage more attractive to international oil and gas companies, which bring the capital, technology and deepwater drilling expertise needed to explore such prospects.

The revised terms cover 13 blocks under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bid Round X and five under OALP-XI. Together, the 18 blocks span approximately 162,000 square kilometres across India's eastern and western offshore regions and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The most significant change is the removal of revenue-share quotes for deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks in Category-I basins, which have established commercial hydrocarbon production. Bidders will now compete on their committed exploration work programmes rather than the share of revenue they are willing to offer the government.

"Deep Water and Ultra Deep Water Blocks of Category-I Basins shall not quote Revenue Share," the amended notice says.

The revised fiscal terms provide that the government will receive revenue only when a windfall gain accrues during the first five years of production. A windfall is defined as annual revenue from the contract area exceeding USD 2.5 billion.

From the sixth year of production until the end of the contract, operators will have to pay the higher of 5 per cent of revenue or the applicable windfall-slab amount, establishing a minimum government revenue share even in the absence of a windfall.

The change directly affects seven blocks - four in OALP-X and three in OALP-XI. Blocks in Category-II and Category-III basins were not subject to revenue-share bidding under the earlier framework.

Originally, the government had offered 25 blocks covering about 182,589 square kilometres across 13 sedimentary basins in the OALP-X bid round in February 2025. Bidding for 12 onshore and offshore blocks closed on June 19 while those for the remaining 13 deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks covering about 124,327 sq km remained open and saw repeated extensions.

OALP-XI was launched in March 2026 with 21 blocks covering 80,234.49 sq km across 11 sedimentary basins. Bidding for 12 onshore blocks and four shallow water blocks closed on June 19 while that for one deepwater block and four ultra-deepsea blocks saw repeated extensions.

The latest revision takes the number of deadline extensions for deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks to eight for OALP-X and four for OALP-XI. Before the November 26 amendment, the government had already extended the OALP-X deadline seven times and that for OALP-XI three times, with the last revision moving the closing date from November 15 to December 10. The latest amendment has pushed it back by another seven days to December 17.

Under the revised scoring system, all deepwater and ultra-deepwater bids will be evaluated on a 100-point scale, with 80 marks allocated to the proposed seismic work programme, 10 to an originator incentive and 10 to deepwater drilling experience, according to the DGH notice.

The seismic component will carry a weighting of 25 per cent for two-dimensional (2D) seismic surveys and 75 per cent for three-dimensional (3D) seismic surveys. Bidders can secure the experience marks if they have completed at least one deepwater or ultra-deepwater well in the preceding 10 years.

The revised framework removes exploratory wells as a separate bidding criterion. Under the earlier Category-I framework, technical parameters carried 65 marks, the originator incentive five marks and the revenue-share offered 30 marks.

While the government has relaxed several financial and commercial conditions to encourage participation, it has simultaneously raised the technical qualification threshold for operators.

A bidder or the designated operator in a consortium must now have at least three years of experience in offshore petroleum exploration, development or production during the 10 years preceding the initial bid submission deadline. The earlier requirement was one year of operatorship.