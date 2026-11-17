ETV Bharat / business

India, Other Major APAC Nations To Maintain Strong Prudential Oversight: Moody's

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: India and other major Asia-Pacific nations are likely to maintain strong prudential supervision and conservative liquidity management, ensuring safeguards against excessive risk-taking and supporting banks' capital buffers, Moody’s Ratings said on Tuesday.

"In Asia-Pacific, most major jurisdictions like Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong SAR, China or Singapore are likely to remain committed to strong prudential supervision and conservative liquidity management, supporting continued solid guardrails on banks’ risk-taking and capital buffers," it said.