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India On Track To Hit USD 1 Trillion Exports This Year: Commerce Secretary

India's exports recorded a 16.6% increase in April-September FY27 ( FILE )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The country's exports recorded a 16.6 per cent increase in April-September this fiscal and India is on track to hit the USD one trillion exports target in 2026-27, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

Talking in a session organised by the industry chamber FICCI, the secretary said despite global uncertainties on the trade front, India is doing well.