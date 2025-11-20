ETV Bharat / business

India Offers Huge Investment Opportunities For Israeli Businesses: Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal during a bilateral meeting with Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, in Tel Aviv on Nov. 20, 2025 ( PTI )

"There are unlimited possibilities and potential between the two countries," he said here while addressing the India-Israel Business Summit along with Nir Barkat, Minister of Economy of Israel. This is for the first time an Indian commerce minister is visiting Israel.

Tel Aviv: India offers huge investment opportunities for Israeli businesses and the industries of both sides can enhance cooperation in areas like infrastructure development, manufacturing and artificial intelligence, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. He said the other areas of collaboration between the two countries include fintech, agri tech, machine learning, quantum computing, pharmaceuticals, space and defence.

Goyal is leading a 60-member business delegation to Israel. He will meet leaders and businesses to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investments. The minister said there are 10 'Ds' that make India an attractive investment destination. These include democracy, demographic dividend, digitalisation, fast pace development and decisive leadership.

"India offers investor-friendly and predictable atmosphere to do business. It offers huge opportunities for businesses of both sides," Goyal added. Speaking at the event, Barkat said India is a great "bet for us".

"India is a next big thing....Indian infrastructure companies can come here and bid," he said. Barkat added that India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) also provides an opportunity for increasing collaboration.

Billed as a path-breaking initiative, IMEC envisages a vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the US, and Europe to ensure integration among Asia, the Middle East, and West.

The IMEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September 2023. "IMEC is an amazing idea," he said. During 2024-25, India's exports to Israel dipped 52 per cent to USD 2.14 billion from USD 4.52 billion in 2023-24. Imports, too, fell 26.2 per cent to USD 1.48 billion. During April 2000 and June 2025, India received USD 337.77 million foreign direct investment (FDI) from Israel.