India Now Faces Only 10% Tariff As White House 'Temporarily' Changes Terms With Trade Partners After Court Ruling

New Delhi: The White House has clarified that India and other countries that struck trade deals with the US will face a 10 per cent tariff temporarily following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a new global tariff order, replacing the earlier International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)-based duties that were struck down by the Supreme Court.

"This is, however, only temporary as the administration will be pursuing other legal authorities to implement more appropriate or pre-negotiated tariff rates," AFP reported on Saturday, quoting a White House official.

Early this month, Trump reduced the reciprocal tariff on India from 25 to 18 per cent after the two countries reached a framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal trade. Asked whether the new "global tariff" meant India's tariff rate would now stand at 10 per cent instead of the existing 18 per cent, the White House official said: "Temporarily, yes. Until another tariff authority can be invoked to implement a more appropriate tariff rate."

The official also advised all the trade partners to abide by the trade deals. The new 10% global tariff is part of Trump's protectionist trade agenda, aimed at addressing balance-of-payments issues and unfair trade practices.

The clarification by the White House indicates that the newly announced 10 per cent global tariff under Section 122 is not in addition to previously imposed IEEPA tariffs on India, but replaces them for now. Earlier on Friday afternoon, Trump had told reporters that "nothing changes" with respect to the India trade framework and that "they'll be paying tariffs and we will not be paying tariffs".