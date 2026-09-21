India, New Zealand Trade Pact To Come Into Force On October 20: Piyush Goyal
The two countries had on April 27 signed the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to boost two-way commerce in goods and services and promote investments.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to come into force from October 20.
Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in a post on X, said that the agreement would create greater opportunities for exporters, support business growth, and contribute to more jobs and higher incomes in the country.
Almost exactly three years ago, I committed that National would secure a free trade deal with India within our first term if elected.— Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) September 21, 2026
And today, we finalised the deal, which comes into force next month.
It is exciting to think of how many businesses will grow as a result of… pic.twitter.com/WQt04FNHXi
Minister @PiyushGoyal speaking at the announcement of entry into force date of India-New Zealand FTA.https://t.co/6XK3h3PjcT— Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) September 21, 2026
"Almost exactly three years ago, I committed that National would secure a free trade deal with India within our first term if elected. And today, we finalised the deal, which comes into force next month. It is exciting to think of how many businesses will grow as a result of this FTA, and then consider what that means for them, for the people who work for them, and for the country as a whole. It means more opportunities for exporters, stronger growth for businesses, and more jobs and higher incomes for New Zealand," the post read.
This is a developing story. More details to follow....