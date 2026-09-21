ETV Bharat / business

India, New Zealand Trade Pact To Come Into Force On October 20: Piyush Goyal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon ( ANI )

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to come into force from October 20. Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in a post on X, said that the agreement would create greater opportunities for exporters, support business growth, and contribute to more jobs and higher incomes in the country.