ETV Bharat / business

India-New Zealand FTA: Chennai Flags Off ₹63.78-Lakh Gems And Gold Jewellery Shipment

The consignment was flagged off on Tuesday by Rajalakshmi Devaraj, Additional DGFT, Chennai. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: A consignment of gems and gold jewellery worth ₹63.78 lakh has been flagged off from Chennai to New Zealand, marking a significant export milestone ahead of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which comes into force on Tuesday (October 20).

The consignment, valued at ₹63,78,753, was flagged off on Tuesday by Rajalakshmi Devaraj, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Chennai. The shipment was manufactured by Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited. Representatives of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and industry stakeholders attended the event.

The agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral trade and create fresh opportunities for Indian exporters by providing duty-free access to the New Zealand market for all Indian exports from the date of implementation. Gems and jewellery are among the sectors expected to benefit from the improved market access. New Opportunities For Exporters The FTA is expected to improve the competitiveness of Indian-made jewellery in New Zealand and help exporters explore new customers and markets. Industry representatives anticipate that the agreement could support the expansion of India's gems and jewellery exports.