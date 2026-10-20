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India-New Zealand FTA: Chennai Flags Off ₹63.78-Lakh Gems And Gold Jewellery Shipment

The agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral trade and create fresh opportunities for Indian exporters by providing access to Kiwi market for all Indian exports.

INDIA NEW ZEALAND FREE TRADE DEAL Chennai Flags Off ₹64 Lakh SHIPMENT consignment Gems GOLD JEWELLERY Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd
The consignment was flagged off on Tuesday by Rajalakshmi Devaraj, Additional DGFT, Chennai. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 20, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: A consignment of gems and gold jewellery worth ₹63.78 lakh has been flagged off from Chennai to New Zealand, marking a significant export milestone ahead of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which comes into force on Tuesday (October 20).

The consignment, valued at ₹63,78,753, was flagged off on Tuesday by Rajalakshmi Devaraj, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Chennai. The shipment was manufactured by Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited. Representatives of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and industry stakeholders attended the event.

The agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral trade and create fresh opportunities for Indian exporters by providing duty-free access to the New Zealand market for all Indian exports from the date of implementation. Gems and jewellery are among the sectors expected to benefit from the improved market access.

New Opportunities For Exporters

The FTA is expected to improve the competitiveness of Indian-made jewellery in New Zealand and help exporters explore new customers and markets. Industry representatives anticipate that the agreement could support the expansion of India's gems and jewellery exports.

Tamil Nadu's jewellery manufacturing sector, including businesses in Coimbatore and other industrial centres, could also explore opportunities arising from the enhanced access to the New Zealand market. However, the scale of the benefits will depend on how exporters use the new trade provisions and how demand develops.

India and New Zealand have set an ambitious target of doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion (approximately ₹35,000 crore), by 2030. The FTA is intended to deepen economic ties and create further opportunities for businesses in both countries. (With inputs from agencies)

Also road

India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement To Come Into Effect From October 20

India, New Zealand Free Trade Agreement: Big Push For Exports, Investment And Jobs

TAGGED:

INDIA NEW ZEALAND FREE TRADE DEAL
CHENNAI FLAGS OFF ₹64 LAKH SHIPMENT
CONSIGNMENT GEMS GOLD JEWELLERY
EMERALD JEWEL INDUSTRY INDIA LTD
INDIA NEW ZELAND FTA

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