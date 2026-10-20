India-New Zealand FTA: Chennai Flags Off ₹63.78-Lakh Gems And Gold Jewellery Shipment
The agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral trade and create fresh opportunities for Indian exporters by providing access to Kiwi market for all Indian exports.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Chennai: A consignment of gems and gold jewellery worth ₹63.78 lakh has been flagged off from Chennai to New Zealand, marking a significant export milestone ahead of the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which comes into force on Tuesday (October 20).
The consignment, valued at ₹63,78,753, was flagged off on Tuesday by Rajalakshmi Devaraj, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Chennai. The shipment was manufactured by Emerald Jewel Industry India Limited. Representatives of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and industry stakeholders attended the event.
The agreement is expected to strengthen bilateral trade and create fresh opportunities for Indian exporters by providing duty-free access to the New Zealand market for all Indian exports from the date of implementation. Gems and jewellery are among the sectors expected to benefit from the improved market access.
New Opportunities For Exporters
The India–New Zealand FTA covers cooperation in intellectual property rights, organic primary products, customs and trade facilitation, MSMEs and rules of origin. The agreement also promotes economic cooperation and technical assistance in agricultural productivity, AYUSH, audiovisual industries, tourism, sports, culture, tribal affairs and Maori traditional knowledge. #IndiaNZFTA #IndiaNewZealandFTA #DoC_GoI @PIB_India @RajeshAgrawal94— Dept of Commerce, GoI (@DoC_GoI) October 20, 2026
The FTA is expected to improve the competitiveness of Indian-made jewellery in New Zealand and help exporters explore new customers and markets. Industry representatives anticipate that the agreement could support the expansion of India's gems and jewellery exports.
Tamil Nadu's jewellery manufacturing sector, including businesses in Coimbatore and other industrial centres, could also explore opportunities arising from the enhanced access to the New Zealand market. However, the scale of the benefits will depend on how exporters use the new trade provisions and how demand develops.
India and New Zealand have set an ambitious target of doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion (approximately ₹35,000 crore), by 2030. The FTA is intended to deepen economic ties and create further opportunities for businesses in both countries. (With inputs from agencies)
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