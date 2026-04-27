ETV Bharat / business

India-New Zealand FTA: A Big Leap For Trade, Talent And Opportunity

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay during the India-New Zealand Business Forum in New Delhi on Monday, April 27, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: India and New Zealand have signed a sweeping free trade agreement (FTA) opening what both sides describe as a new phase in their economic relationship. The deal promises zero duty access for all Indian exports to New Zealand, while India will gradually open about 70 per cent of its tariff lines, covering the bulk of New Zealand’s trade.

Labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, engineering goods and processed foods are expected to benefit immediately, while sensitive areas like dairy and key agricultural products remain protected. Alongside goods, the agreement places strong emphasis on services, with New Zealand offering wide access across more than a hundred sectors and creating fresh opportunities for Indian professionals, startups, and service-led businesses.

Beyond trade, the pact leans heavily on mobility, investment and collaboration. FTA introduces pathways for students and skilled workers, including post-study work rights and a dedicated visa quota, while also committing to deepen cooperation in agriculture, technology and traditional knowledge systems like Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

A proposed 20 billion dollar investment pipeline and partnerships in areas like farm productivity and supply chains signal longer-term ambitions. Taken together, the agreement is being positioned not just as a trade deal but as a broader framework to link talent, markets and innovation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing an article by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, said the India-New Zealand FTA will boost exports, strengthen MSMEs and protect key sectors like agriculture and dairy. The agreement also expands opportunities for students and skilled professionals, while backing farm productivity and attracting fresh investment, added the Prime Minister.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal in a group photograph with New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay and other dignitaries during the India-New Zealand Business Forum, in New Delhi on Monday, April 27, 2026 (IANS)

Significance of FTA

Both countries signed an FTA at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This signing was done by India's commerce minister, Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's trade minister, Todd McClay. Government believes that FTA may be implemented in about 6 months after ratification by India’s cabinet and New Zealand parliament.

This is India’s seventh FTA signed in the past five years, after agreements with Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, EFTA countries, the United Kingdom and Oman. Of these, the FTAs with the UK, Oman and New Zealand are yet to be implemented; the others are already operational. The India–New Zealand FTA talks began in 2010 but stalled in 2015 after nine rounds. They were revived in March 2025. The agreement focuses on reducing tariffs on goods, improving market access in services and easing trade procedures, while protecting India’s policy space in sensitive areas, especially basic dairy products.

Tariff Concessions

Analysing the FTA, the Global Trade Research Initiative, a New Delhi-based research group focusing on trade, finds that tariff asymmetry is central to the India–New Zealand FTA.

Its report suggests that New Zealand's average import tariff is only 2.3 per cent, compared with India’s 16.2 percent and 58.3 per cent of New Zealand’s tariff lines are already duty-free. This means Indian exporters already had fairly wide access to the New Zealand market even before the FTA.