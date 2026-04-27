India-New Zealand FTA: A Big Leap For Trade, Talent And Opportunity
The agreement places strong emphasis on services, with New Zealand offering wide access across more than a hundred sectors. Reports Saurabh Shukla
Published : April 27, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
New Delhi: India and New Zealand have signed a sweeping free trade agreement (FTA) opening what both sides describe as a new phase in their economic relationship. The deal promises zero duty access for all Indian exports to New Zealand, while India will gradually open about 70 per cent of its tariff lines, covering the bulk of New Zealand’s trade.
Labour-intensive sectors like textiles, leather, engineering goods and processed foods are expected to benefit immediately, while sensitive areas like dairy and key agricultural products remain protected. Alongside goods, the agreement places strong emphasis on services, with New Zealand offering wide access across more than a hundred sectors and creating fresh opportunities for Indian professionals, startups, and service-led businesses.
Union Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal elaborates how the India-New Zealand FTA removes tariffs on Indian exports, boosting labour-intensive sectors and strengthening MSMEs, while ensuring that sectors like agriculture and dairy remain fully protected.— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2026
The FTA also expands… https://t.co/b8dS3K3E7G
Beyond trade, the pact leans heavily on mobility, investment and collaboration. FTA introduces pathways for students and skilled workers, including post-study work rights and a dedicated visa quota, while also committing to deepen cooperation in agriculture, technology and traditional knowledge systems like Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).
A proposed 20 billion dollar investment pipeline and partnerships in areas like farm productivity and supply chains signal longer-term ambitions. Taken together, the agreement is being positioned not just as a trade deal but as a broader framework to link talent, markets and innovation between the two countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing an article by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, said the India-New Zealand FTA will boost exports, strengthen MSMEs and protect key sectors like agriculture and dairy. The agreement also expands opportunities for students and skilled professionals, while backing farm productivity and attracting fresh investment, added the Prime Minister.
Significance of FTA
Both countries signed an FTA at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This signing was done by India's commerce minister, Piyush Goyal and New Zealand's trade minister, Todd McClay. Government believes that FTA may be implemented in about 6 months after ratification by India’s cabinet and New Zealand parliament.
This is India’s seventh FTA signed in the past five years, after agreements with Mauritius, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, EFTA countries, the United Kingdom and Oman. Of these, the FTAs with the UK, Oman and New Zealand are yet to be implemented; the others are already operational. The India–New Zealand FTA talks began in 2010 but stalled in 2015 after nine rounds. They were revived in March 2025. The agreement focuses on reducing tariffs on goods, improving market access in services and easing trade procedures, while protecting India’s policy space in sensitive areas, especially basic dairy products.
Tariff Concessions
Analysing the FTA, the Global Trade Research Initiative, a New Delhi-based research group focusing on trade, finds that tariff asymmetry is central to the India–New Zealand FTA.
Its report suggests that New Zealand's average import tariff is only 2.3 per cent, compared with India’s 16.2 percent and 58.3 per cent of New Zealand’s tariff lines are already duty-free. This means Indian exporters already had fairly wide access to the New Zealand market even before the FTA.
Under the agreement, New Zealand will eliminate tariffs on 100 per cent of its tariff lines from the date the FTA enters into force. This will benefit Indian exports such as textiles and apparel, leather, ceramics, carpets, engineering goods and automotive components. India will provide market access on about 70 per cent of tariff lines that will cover about 95% of New Zealand's exports, including products like wool, coal, wood and wine, added the report.
It also said that India has protected sensitive sectors. Products such as dairy, sugar and edible oils have been excluded from tariff concessions. Sensitive farm products such as apples, kiwifruit, honey and albumins, including milk albumin, will be handled through tariff-rate quotas, minimum import prices and safeguard measures to protect Indian farmers.
Modest trade, bigger strategic play
Given the modest scale of bilateral trade, about US$2.1 billion in Calendar Year 2025, this FTA is less a major trade breakthrough and more a framework for deeper cooperation. Experts believe that for our country, it improves access to a small but high-income and rules-based Pacific market. For New Zealand, it offers more secure entry into one of the world's fastest-growing large economies amid rising global trade uncertainty.
This FTA will also bring more predictability in goods, services, mobility and investment, but its real impact will depend on follow-up action. Experts stressed that both countries must move beyond tariff cuts and build stronger links in supply chains, education, tourism, aviation training, fintech, forestry and agriculture.
New Zealand's Indian diaspora of over 300,000 people, about 5 per cent of its population, can become a strong bridge for trade and investment. Easier visas, direct flights and mutual recognition of qualifications would help.
EEPC Comments on FTA
Talking to ETV Bharat, Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) India chairman Pankaj Chadha said that the FTA would help the engineering sector, especially MSMEs, explore new opportunities and strengthen India's position in the global value chain.
While automobiles, industrial machinery for the dairy sector and medical & scientific instruments and office equipment have recorded impressive growth in the past year, metal‑based exports like products of iron and steel, aluminium, and zinc have also significantly contributed to overall engineering exports to New Zealand, he added.
Mutual Trade Gains
Commenting on the FTA, Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) Chairman Mohit Singla said that for Indian exporters, lower tariffs will improve price competitiveness and help Indian products penetrate niche and premium segments in New Zealand.
FTA also opens new avenues for high-growth segments like organic and health foods, where Indian exporters are well-positioned to meet evolving consumer preferences in New Zealand. We are confident that this agreement, with balanced safeguards for sensitive sectors, will act as a catalyst in boosting India’s agri-food exports, attracting investments, and generating employment across the value chain, added Singla.
Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) chairman Kirit Bhansali said that in today's turbulent global environment, India's continued progress in advancing and concluding FTAs is enabling the industry to strategically diversify its export markets and reduce overdependence on any single geography, such as the US or regions like the GCC.
The India–New Zealand FTA, following the Australia agreement, is a timely step in this direction. India's gems and jewellery exports to New Zealand currently stand at around USD 16.61 million, and with zero-duty access under the agreement, we expect this to grow to nearly USD 50 million over the next three years, he added.
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