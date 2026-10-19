ETV Bharat / business

India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement To Come Into Effect From October 20

A view of the container terminal at Thoothukudi Port ( FILE )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A host of Indian goods from labour-intensive sectors such as leather, footwear, apparel and textiles will attract zero import duty in New Zealand from October 20, when the India-New Zealand FTA comes into force, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

The agreement, which was signed on April 27, provides duty-free access for 100 per cent of India's exports to New Zealand from Tuesday itself, he told reporters here.