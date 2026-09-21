ETV Bharat / business

India, New Zealand Free Trade Agreement: Big Push For Exports, Investment And Jobs

The deal will give Indian exporters duty free access to the New Zealand market from day one, covering everything from textiles, leather and footwear to engineering products and processed agricultural goods. The agreement is also expected to open up more opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, women and young people, while giving a fresh push to trade, investment and jobs between the two countries. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal posted on social media x that India and New Zealand have finalised the timeline for FTA which will come into force on Vijay Dashami. "The deal will give 100% of Indian exports duty-free access to New Zealand from day one, while also facilitating $20 billion in investments into India and creating an Agriculture Productivity Partnership. The agreement is aimed at opening up new opportunities for Indian businesses, exporters, farmers, MSMEs and professionals, and taking bilateral economic ties to the next level". While New Zealand Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay said the India and New Zealand FTA offers greater certainty for businesses at a time of rising tariffs and global trade uncertainty. He said the agreement, negotiated in just nine months, will bring practical benefits to businesses on both sides and lay the groundwork for deeper cooperation in areas including investment, culture, sports and people to people ties while supporting job creation. How MSMEs view the FTA

New Delhi : India and New Zealand are set to take their trade ties a step further with the Free Trade Agreement coming into effect from October 20.

To understand the meaning and impact of the FTA for industry, ETV Bharat spoke to President of India SME Forum Vinod Kumar who said, "We are grateful to the Government of India for creating this important new trade corridor through the India New Zealand FTA. With New Zealand importing around USD 47 billion of goods annually and India’s current merchandise exports at only about USD 711 million, there is substantial room to grow.

He said, "We see a USD 1 billion plus addressable opportunity for Indian MSMEs over the next five years, particularly in textiles and apparel, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, electronics, leather and footwear, processed foods, gems and jewellery and other value added sectors. The standout strength of this FTA is zero duty access across 100 per cent of New Zealand’s tariff lines, together with a dedicated SME chapter, services access, mobility pathways and trade facilitation provisions".

Kumar said India SME Forum is now working on a clear MSME pathway for Australia and New Zealand, from export readiness to first order to scale, identifying export ready enterprises, helping them meet standards and certification requirements, supporting trial orders and market entry, through an India Pacific Dedicated Export Desk with focused export missions for buyer seller linkages.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon during the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between India and New Zealand after their bilateral meeting in Auckland, New Zealand (IANS)

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Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) Chairman Pankaj Chadha also echoed the same sentiment. He told ETV Bharat that the ratification of India and New Zealand FTA marks a new chapter in the bilateral trade between the two countries. The trade pact provides for zero duty market access for all Indian exports including engineering goods.According to Chadha, India’s engineering exports to New Zealand have been steadily growing and are expected to gain further momentum. Exports rose from USD 129.8 million in 2024-25 to USD 140.5 million in 2025-26, underlining the potential of the market. Key exports include automobiles, dairy-sector machinery, medical and scientific instruments, office equipment, and iron and steel products, he stressed.He said the India and New Zealand FTA is expected to open up more opportunities for engineering exporters and help them expand their product range. With the agreement coming into force next month, the sector is looking to double engineering exports to around USD 280-300 million over the next five years.