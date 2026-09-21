India, New Zealand Free Trade Agreement: Big Push For Exports, Investment And Jobs
The deal will give Indian exporters duty free access to the New Zealand market from day one, reports Saurabh Shukla.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
New Delhi: India and New Zealand are set to take their trade ties a step further with the Free Trade Agreement coming into effect from October 20.
The deal will give Indian exporters duty free access to the New Zealand market from day one, covering everything from textiles, leather and footwear to engineering products and processed agricultural goods. The agreement is also expected to open up more opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, women and young people, while giving a fresh push to trade, investment and jobs between the two countries.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal posted on social media x that India and New Zealand have finalised the timeline for FTA which will come into force on Vijay Dashami. "The deal will give 100% of Indian exports duty-free access to New Zealand from day one, while also facilitating $20 billion in investments into India and creating an Agriculture Productivity Partnership. The agreement is aimed at opening up new opportunities for Indian businesses, exporters, farmers, MSMEs and professionals, and taking bilateral economic ties to the next level".
While New Zealand Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay said the India and New Zealand FTA offers greater certainty for businesses at a time of rising tariffs and global trade uncertainty. He said the agreement, negotiated in just nine months, will bring practical benefits to businesses on both sides and lay the groundwork for deeper cooperation in areas including investment, culture, sports and people to people ties while supporting job creation.
How MSMEs view the FTA
To understand the meaning and impact of the FTA for industry, ETV Bharat spoke to President of India SME Forum Vinod Kumar who said, "We are grateful to the Government of India for creating this important new trade corridor through the India New Zealand FTA. With New Zealand importing around USD 47 billion of goods annually and India’s current merchandise exports at only about USD 711 million, there is substantial room to grow.
Truly delighted to announce, along with my friend Mr. Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister for Trade & Investment, joining virtually, that the India-New Zealand FTA will enter into force on 20th October 2026, on the occasion of Vijay Dashami.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 21, 2026
Highlighted the joint efforts of both… pic.twitter.com/iTDQ1O43V4
Kumar said India SME Forum is now working on a clear MSME pathway for Australia and New Zealand, from export readiness to first order to scale, identifying export ready enterprises, helping them meet standards and certification requirements, supporting trial orders and market entry, through an India Pacific Dedicated Export Desk with focused export missions for buyer seller linkages.
High Commissioner @MuanpuiiSaiawi and Hon @toddmcclaymp formally exchanged Diplomatic Notes confirming the completion of respective domestic legal processes for the India–New Zealand FTA, paving the way for its implementation from 20 October 2026. A significant milestone in… pic.twitter.com/8ja3ETXInU— India in New Zealand (@IndiainNZ) September 21, 2026
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