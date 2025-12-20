ETV Bharat / business

India Needs To Lead In AI While Prioritising Empathy In Tech Adoption, Says Ambani

Mumbai: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said India must become a world leader in artificial intelligence, but stressed the need for greater empathy in adopting new-age tech.

The Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries said the largest Indian corporate is at the "doorstep" of solving India's energy challenge with solar energy and storage solutions. Speaking at an event here on the occasion of the International Human Solidarity Day, Ambani said RIL's telecom arm Jio has catapulted India into the digital mainstream of the world by laying the foundation with its services.

"... of course we need AI. We (India) must become world leaders in AI. But above all, we need empathy and compassion even more," Ambani said. "By combining intelligence with empathy, prosperity with purpose, India can present a new model of development to the rest of the world," the richest Indian said.

He said there were many "disbelievers" about the telecom business even within RIL. In an apparent reference to RIL's battery and energy storage ambitions, he said the company is at the cusp of solving long-standing challenges on the energy front for India, which imports 80 per cent of its energy requirements and faces limitations around energy storage despite having abundant solar potential.

"I can say that with great confidence, with the people and the work that we have done, that we are at the doorstep of solving the local energy challenge of not using solar only as a 4-hour fuel. We can use solar to really solve some of the problems that India has to solve for a long time," Ambani said.

Crediting RIL board member R A Mashelkar for laying the foundations for these efforts, Ambani said that through this business, RIL will "show the way" on how to make green and clean energy available in abundance and affordable way with green fuels to not only India, but most of the world.

In the last few years, RIL has focused on becoming an innovation-led company, Ambani said, recalling how noted chemistry professor M M Sharma of his alma mater ICT had appreciated the company's execution ability but challenged it to focus on being innovative.