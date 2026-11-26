ETV Bharat / business

India Needs To Increase Domestic Fertiliser Production, Diversify Raw Materials To Tackle Global Crises: FAI

New Delhi: India needs to boost domestic production of fertilisers and diversify sources of raw materials to reduce the adverse impact of external shocks like the West Asia conflict, according to industry body FAI.

India imported over 10 million tonnes of urea last fiscal year to meet local demand, estimated at 40 million tonnes annually. The country also imports DAP (di-ammonium phosphate).

Addressing its annual seminar, Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) Chairman S Sankarasubramanian said, "We must recognise that India's fertiliser ecosystem continues to remain vulnerable to external shocks."

In the last five years, he said the country has navigated successive disruptions, from the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the recent crisis in the Middle East.

India has demonstrated remarkable resilience in overcoming each of these challenges and ensuring that farmers are protected, the FAI Chairman said.

However, Sankarasubramanian said the government had to spend a lot as ‘subsidy’ to ensure farmers get fertilisers at a reasonable price.

"This experience reinforces an important lesson for us: securing India's fertiliser future cannot depend only on our ability to respond to the next crisis; it must increasingly rest on our ability to reduce our exposure to it," he said.

Hence, Sankarasubramanian said the country needs to accelerate domestic manufacturing, diversify its sources of raw materials, strengthen strategic partnerships and overseas resource linkages, develop alternate feedstocks and improve nutrient-use efficiency.

He made a case for greater adoption of balanced nutrition, speciality and alternate fertilisers, organics and bio-solutions and the use of technologies like drones.

"Our ambition should therefore be to build a fertiliser ecosystem that is not only capable of withstanding the next global shock, but is structurally less vulnerable to it," the FAI Chairman said.

Sankarasubramanian said the country needs to strengthen self-reliance while remaining strategically integrated with the world.