India Needs To Increase Domestic Fertiliser Production, Diversify Raw Materials To Tackle Global Crises: FAI
India imported over 10 million tonnes of urea last fiscal year to meet local demand, estimated at 40 million tonnes annually.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: India needs to boost domestic production of fertilisers and diversify sources of raw materials to reduce the adverse impact of external shocks like the West Asia conflict, according to industry body FAI.
India imported over 10 million tonnes of urea last fiscal year to meet local demand, estimated at 40 million tonnes annually. The country also imports DAP (di-ammonium phosphate).
Addressing its annual seminar, Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) Chairman S Sankarasubramanian said, "We must recognise that India's fertiliser ecosystem continues to remain vulnerable to external shocks."
In the last five years, he said the country has navigated successive disruptions, from the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the recent crisis in the Middle East.
India has demonstrated remarkable resilience in overcoming each of these challenges and ensuring that farmers are protected, the FAI Chairman said.
However, Sankarasubramanian said the government had to spend a lot as ‘subsidy’ to ensure farmers get fertilisers at a reasonable price.
"This experience reinforces an important lesson for us: securing India's fertiliser future cannot depend only on our ability to respond to the next crisis; it must increasingly rest on our ability to reduce our exposure to it," he said.
Hence, Sankarasubramanian said the country needs to accelerate domestic manufacturing, diversify its sources of raw materials, strengthen strategic partnerships and overseas resource linkages, develop alternate feedstocks and improve nutrient-use efficiency.
He made a case for greater adoption of balanced nutrition, speciality and alternate fertilisers, organics and bio-solutions and the use of technologies like drones.
"Our ambition should therefore be to build a fertiliser ecosystem that is not only capable of withstanding the next global shock, but is structurally less vulnerable to it," the FAI Chairman said.
Sankarasubramanian said the country needs to strengthen self-reliance while remaining strategically integrated with the world.
He welcomed initiatives like coal gasification and green ammonia.
"The New Investment Policy for urea (NIPU 2026) is expected to add another 10 million tonnes of capacity, and can make India self-sufficient in urea needs," he said.
The FAI Chairman highlighted that six new brownfield urea plants are being taken up under the policy, involving an investment of around Rs 54,000 crore, with more projects expected to follow. In phosphatic fertilisers as well, India is progressing well on new capacity expansion, with over 2 million tonnes of additional capacity expected to come on stream in the next 1-2 years, he added.
Sankarasubramanian stressed the need to eliminate excessive dependence on any single geography, supplier or shipping corridor.
"We must place balanced plant nutrition and soil health at the centre of our agricultural strategy. Here again policy actions can make significant difference. We have seen during the first half of the year, the widening price differential between DAP and complex NPK fertilisers contributing to a slowdown in the consumption of balanced fertilisers," the FAI Chairman said.
He demanded that the MRP (maximum retail price) framework should encourage agronomically balanced choices rather than "unintentionally favouring one nutrient combination over another."
He also expressed concern over ad hoc restrictions on the marketing of speciality and non-subsidised fertilisers by certain state governments.
"As we seek to improve nutrient-use efficiency and soil health, policy should encourage innovation and farmer choice, supported by robust quality standards and responsible industry practices, rather than restrict access to emerging plant-nutrition solutions," Sankarasubramanian said.
The FAI, the apex body for fertiliser companies, is organising its annual conference during November 26-28.
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