ETV Bharat / business

'India Must Strengthen Certification, Buyer Networks To Take Full Advantage Of FTA With UK'

New Delhi: The India-UK free trade agreement opens market access but does not automatically translate into higher exports, and the country must strengthen standards, certification, logistics and buyer linkages to realise its full benefits, economic think tank GTRI said on Saturday.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) will come into force from July 15.

"Without parallel work on standards, certification, logistics, regulatory approvals and buyer networks, much of the opportunity will remain on paper. The agreement opens the door; India must now convert access into exports," the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.

Citing example, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said while food exporters need better testing, traceability and compliance with UK sanitary and phytosanitary rules;machinery and electronics firms need certification, technology and stronger buyer links.

Similarly automobile exporters must meet rules-of-origin and technical requirements; and the garment, leather and footwear producers should move quickly to turn tariff savings into orders before competitors adjust.

"The biggest gains are likely where three conditions come together: India has strong export capacity, the UK has substantial demand and CETA removes a meaningful tariff disadvantage. That points most clearly to garments, textiles, leather, footwear, processed foods, seafood and selected farm products," he said.

According to the think tank's analysis, the strongest prospects are in labour-intensive goods, processed foods, seafood, automobiles and selected manufactures. Steel, petroleum and alcohol are less likely to gain significantly.

In 2025, the UK imported USD 928.9 billion of goods from the world but only USD 15.2 billion from India.

India's share of UK imports was just 1.6 per cent. Britain, meanwhile, bought only 3.4 per cent of India's USD 445 billion global exports.

He said that low market share alone does not signal a big opportunity.

Export potential depends on four factors - UK demand, India's export capacity, its current UK market presence and the tariff advantage created by CETA.

"Standards, food-safety rules, safeguards, certification and supply-chain constraints can matter as much as tariffs," Srivastava said.

Sectors where Indian strength meets UK demand include garments; textiles; leather and footwear; processed foods; cereals, vegetables, fruits and spices; fish, and meat; automobiles, motorcycles and parts; and machinery, electronics and fabricated metal products.