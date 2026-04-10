ETV Bharat / business

India Must Rethink Middle East Energy Reliance After Biggest Shock In Decades, Says ONGC Chief

New Delhi: As the world scrambles to recover from the biggest energy shock in decades triggered by the West Asia conflict, India should be cautious about relying on traditional supply assumptions, particularly its proximity to the Middle East for sourcing oil and gas, ONGC Chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh said on Friday.

India, which relied on the Middle East to meet nearly half of its crude oil imports, 30 per cent of its gas and 85-90 per cent of LPG, must invest in building strategic storage as an insurance against price and supply disruptions, he said.

The six-week long was shut the only shipping lane that was used by the Gulf countries to export crude oil (raw material for making petrol and diesel), natural gas (used to make fertiliser, generate electricity, turn into CNG to power automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking) and cooking gas LPG. This led to an energy crisis in several importing countries, including India, which had to prioritise the supply of gas.

"Thinking that the Middle East is nearest to us and therefore all their resources (can be accessed easily), we should take it with a pinch of salt," Singh said at the Energy Security conclave organised by oil regulator PNGRB.

He warned that a shifting global order and rising geopolitical tensions are undermining long-held assumptions about energy security.

"A paradigm shift has happened," he said. "If the world gets more and more de-globalised, we will have more and more problems," Singh said. India's high energy import dependence makes it especially vulnerable in an increasingly fragmented world.

"For the next 30-40 years… if you have multiple (powers), then you have everyday… war of supremacy," he said. He stressed that boosting domestic production is now critical.

"We have been doing it very intensely except for deep water," he said, adding that increasing output is an "existential necessity". Calling for a strategic reset, Singh urged India to aggressively pursue domestic exploration and build resilience.