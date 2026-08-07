ETV Bharat / business

India Must Not Rewrite Its UPI Policies Under US Pressure: GTRI

New Delhi: India must not rewrite its UPI policies under US pressure, and it must defend competition, policy autonomy and the long-term sustainability of its payments ecosystem, think tank GTRI said on Thursday.

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, which authorises the government to permit banks and other service providers to levy charges on payments through unified payments interface (UPI) and other notified electronic payment modes.

GTRI said that at present, banks and payment-system providers cannot directly or indirectly charge users for prescribed payment methods, including UPI and RuPay debit cards. It said that zero MDR contributed significantly to this growth by allowing consumers, small shops and roadside vendors to make and receive payments without transaction charges.

However, banks, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and payment companies must invest in cybersecurity, fraud prevention, servers, dispute resolution and system expansion, it added.

"A sustainable funding model may therefore be necessary. But financing the system does not automatically require a general merchant charge.

"Alternatives include targeted budgetary support, government incentives, charges on large commercial transactions, cross-subsidisation from financial services and narrowly designed fees applicable only to high-turnover merchants," it said.

GTRI claimed that the legislative change also comes against the backdrop of US criticism of domestic digital-payment systems.