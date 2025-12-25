ETV Bharat / business

India May Miss USD 1 Trillion Export Target Of FY26 as Shipments Lose Momentum: GTRI

New Delhi: India is unlikely to achieve the ambitious target of USD 1 trillion in exports of goods and services in FY26, with global slowdown and protectionism weighing on merchandise shipments, economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Founder Ajay Shrivastava told ANI on Wednesday.

"We are almost there. Last year's exports of goods and services were about USD 825 billion," Shrivastava said in an exclusive interview with ANI. "This year, because there will be flat growth, almost no growth in goods exports, growth in services exports, our total exports in FY26 will be around USD 850 billion. We will be short by USD 150 billion in reaching the target of USD 1 trillion."

He said the target could be achieved only after India concludes major trade agreements. "That I think we may achieve once our trade deal with the US and EU comes. That is maybe next year, not this year," he added.

GTRI Founder said recent trade data nevertheless points to early signs of diversification in India's export markets. "We have seen that between May and November, our exports to the US are down by 20.7 per cent," he said. "But during this time, our exports to the rest of the world increased by 5.5 per cent. That means diversification already started happening in a small way."

However, he cautioned that market diversification alone would not be sufficient without changes in what India exports. "For more diversification, for more exports to these countries, we have to focus on diversifying our export basket also," Shrivastava said. "Right now, our export basket needs inclusion of more medium to high-tech products."

Shrivastava also offered a cautious assessment of multilateral groupings and global financial shifts. On BRICS, he said, "The BRICS is not an entity like Europe or ASEAN. It's a loose compilation of countries and its agenda is largely driven by China." India, he added, "subscribes to limited agenda, not all the agenda of the BRICS."