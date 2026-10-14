ETV Bharat / business

India, Mauritius Amend Tax Treaty; Include 'Principal Purpose Test' For Availing Benefits

New Delhi: India and Mauritius have amended their bilateral tax treaty by adding a treaty-level Principal Purpose Test (PPT) to the existing framework, in a move to curb treaty abuse.

The amendment also replaces the treaty preamble to say that the pact intends to eliminate double taxation "without creating opportunities for non-taxation or reduced taxation through tax evasion or avoidance, including treaty-shopping arrangements" designed to obtain treaty relief indirectly for residents of third jurisdictions. ⁠

The amended India-Mauritius double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA) was notified on October 13 and came into force on August 10, 2026.

However, investments made prior to April 1, 2017, would remain outside the scope of the PPT.

Following the amendment, businesses will not be able to claim the DTAA benefits of lower taxes if it is reasonable to conclude that obtaining the benefit was one of the principal purposes of any business arrangement or transaction. It does not make every investment routed through Mauritius, or every arrangement that obtains a tax advantage, automatically abusive.

SVAS Business Advisors LLP, Managing Partner, Vishwas Panjiar, said for investors, the commercial rationale, decision-making and actual circumstances of the structure may therefore, be relevant alongside formal residence and documentation.

"This does not mean that a tax-efficient structure is necessarily an abusive one. It means that the existence of a treaty entitlement cannot be assessed solely by looking at the paperwork," he said

Grant Thornton Bharat, Partner-Tax, Richa Sawhney, said from a practical standpoint, the PPT further strengthens the revenue authorities' ability to challenge treaty claims.

"Unlike the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) under the Income-Tax Act, which applies where obtaining a tax benefit is the main purpose of an arrangement, the PPT may be invoked where obtaining treaty benefits is merely one of the principal purposes of a transaction," Sawhney said.

The Mauritius treaty has been at the centre of tax litigation in India for decades, with many disputes focusing on treaty shopping and the availability of benefits in structures perceived as tax driven.

"The amended preamble moves away from the earlier emphasis on promoting mutual trade and investment and instead expressly states that the treaty should not create opportunities for non-taxation or reduced taxation through tax avoidance, including treaty-shopping arrangements," Sawhney added.

Seeking a clear guidance from the tax department for applying the PPT, Nangia Global, Partner, Maneesh Bawa said "Capital gains on shares acquired before April 2017 remain grandfathered. The pressure points are dividends, interest and other income arising now, and structures without real commercial rationale in Mauritius. Funds and holding companies should document governance, decision-making and purpose."

India's approach to treaty entitlement has evolved over the years from being largely framed around the Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) and prescribed documentation to moving to domestic General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR), judicial anti-avoidance principles and subsequent treaty amendments.

Panjiar said this evolution has progressively strengthened the ability of the tax authorities to examine the substance and purpose of arrangements, rather than treating formal eligibility as conclusive.

Court rulings on PPT issue