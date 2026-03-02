ETV Bharat / business

India's Manufacturing Sector Activity Growth Jumps To 4-Month High In Feb: PMI

New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activity growth jumped to a four-month high of 56.9 in February, supported by substantial improvement in domestic demand even as growth in new export orders witnessed a decline, a monthly survey said on Monday. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose from 55.4 in January to a four-month high of 56.9 in February.

In the PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

"India's final manufacturing PMI reflected an acceleration in manufacturing activity in February. Output expanded at a faster rate for a second month, supported by stronger domestic orders," Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said. Goods producers indicated that demand buoyancy, marketing initiatives and rising client requirements underpinned another expansion in new business intakes.

"According to panel members, efficiency improvements, healthy underlying demand, rising intakes of new work and tech investment collectively boosted production volumes," the survey said. One area where growth took a step back was new export orders. Where external sales rose, monitored companies cited gains from Asia, Europe the Middle East and the US.