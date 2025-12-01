ETV Bharat / business

India's Manufacturing Sector Activity Falls To 9-Month Low In Nov On Softer Rise In Sales, Production: PMI

New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activity eased to a nine-month low in November, mainly owing to softer rise in sales and production amid reports of challenging market conditions, a monthly report said on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) falling to 56.6 in November from 59.2 in October, highlighted the slowest improvement in operating conditions since February. In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

"India's final November PMI confirmed that US tariffs caused the manufacturing expansion to slow," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC. "Although companies suggested that the trend for international sales remained favourable – reflecting greater sales to clients in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East – there was a mild loss of overall growth momentum," the report said.

On average, new export orders rose at the weakest pace in over a year. "The new export orders PMI fell to a 13-month low. Business confidence, as indicated by expectations for future output, showed a big fall in November, potentially reflecting increasing concerns about the impact of tariffs," Bhandari said.

On November 28, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said India is hopeful of reaching a framework trade deal with the US this year itself that should address the tariff issue to the benefit of Indian exporters.