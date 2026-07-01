ETV Bharat / business

India's Manufacturing Activity Moderates In June Amid Weaker Demand: PMI

New Delhi: India's manufacturing sector activity growth eased in June, as new business orders and international sales increased at softer rates, resulting in slower expansions in buying levels, employment and output, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell from 55.0 in May to 54.2 in June, pointing to the second-weakest improvement in the health of the sector since mid-2022.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) is a gauge of overall conditions derived from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases. In the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

As per the survey, several firms reported an improvement in demand conditions, but others noted subdued client appetite for their products and fierce market competition.

"India's manufacturing PMI eased to 54.2 in June from 55.0 in May, signalling continued expansion but at a slower pace. The moderation suggests demand has cooled slightly after the earlier surge linked to the Middle East conflict.

"Growth slowed across output, new orders, export orders and employment, with international sales recording their weakest increase since March 2023," Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said.