India-Led International Solar Alliance To Keep Working With 125 Countries To Meet Objectives

New Delhi: India-led International Solar Alliance will continue to work with the remaining 125 member nations to achieve its climate goals, official sources said after the US withdrawal from the initiative. Gurugram-headquartered International Solar Alliance (ISA) is a collaborative initiative between India and France aimed at uniting efforts to combat climate change by implementing solar energy solutions. It was conceptualised on the sidelines of COP21 in Paris in 2015.

Following a 2020 amendment to its Framework Agreement, all UN member states are eligible to join the alliance. President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from several international organisations, including UN bodies and the International Solar Alliance, terming them "redundant" and "contrary" to America's interests.

Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum titled 'Withdrawing the United States from International Organisations, Conventions, and Treaties that Are Contrary to the Interests of the United States'.

After signing the memorandum, Trump said he had determined that it was "contrary" to US interests to remain a member of, participate in, or otherwise provide support to 66 UN and non-UN organisations.

Reacting to the development, official sources said that "the Indian government has noted the media reports citing US withdrawal from 66 international organisations, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA)".