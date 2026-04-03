ETV Bharat / business

India Largely Shielded From US Tariffs On Patented Drugs Due To Generic Export Strength: GTRI

New Delhi: India is unlikely to be significantly impacted by US President Donald Trump's announcement of 100 per cent tariffs on certain patented drugs, as the country primarily exports low-cost generic medicines to America, think tank GTRI said on Friday.

Trump signed an executive order on April 2, announcing the imposition of a 100 per cent ad valorem duty rate on the import of certain patented pharmaceuticals and associated pharmaceutical ingredients.

The order, issued on April 2, 2026, builds on a Section 232 investigation launched on May 1, 2025, which cited national security risks from dependence on foreign drug supplies.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the move has left "India largely protected, given its dominance in low-cost generic drug exports to the US". Generic medicines make up over 90 per cent of US drug use and are exempt for now, likely for about a year, to avoid shortages and price increases, it added.

In 2025, India exported USD 9.7 billion worth of pharmaceuticals to the US, accounting for 38 per cent of its global pharma exports of USD 25.8 billion.

"However, Indian firms producing branded or speciality drugs, or supplying inputs for patented medicines, could face tariff pressure. The larger concern is future uncertainty if tariffs are extended to generics," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.