ETV Bharat / business

India's Key Infra Sectors' Growth Slows To Three-Month Low Of 4.8 Pc In August

New Delhi: The output of nine key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a three-month low of 4.8 per cent in August due to a fall in the production of coal, natural gas, crude oil, and fertiliser, according to the government data released on Monday.

The output expanded by 6.2 per cent in the same month last year and by 5 per cent in July this year. The previous low level was recorded in May at 3.2 per cent. The data showed that the production of coal, natural gas, crude oil, and fertiliser dipped in August by 3.8 per cent, 4.9 per cent, 3.6 per cent and 12.4 per cent, respectively.

The growth rate in the output of refinery products, steel and iron ore slowed down to 2.6 per cent, 3.4 per cent and 5.5 per cent, during the month under review as against 3.4 per cent, 15.3 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively, in August 2025.

However, cement and electricity production grew by 12.5 per cent and 11.6 per cent, respectively, in August this year. During April-August, the pace of growth was higher at 4.3 per cent compared to 2.4 per cent in the same period of 2025-26.

Commenting on the numbers, Rahul Agrawal, Principal Economist, ICRA Ltd, said the year-on-year growth in core output eased marginally in August partly on account of an unfavourable base.