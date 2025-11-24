ETV Bharat / business

India-Israel FTA Push Should Focus On Strategic Sectors, Not Merchandise Trade: GTRI

New Delhi: The renewed push by India and Israel to restart free trade agreement (FTA) talks should be guided more by strategic cooperation in areas such as defence manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, water and irrigation technology, precision agriculture, and cybersecurity than by gains in merchandise trade, think tank GTRI said on Monday.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said Israel is a high-income, technology-driven market of under 10 million people, limiting demand for Indian mass-market exports such as textiles, automobiles or general engineering goods.

In sectors where India is competitive -- agriculture, generics, steel, chemicals -- Israel is either self-sufficient, tightly regulated through quality and phytosanitary norms, or already offers tariff preferences to partners like the EU and the US.

This keeps Indian products at a structural disadvantage and as a result, commerce remains concentrated in a few niche categories such as diamonds, rice and ceramic tiles, it added.

"For both countries, therefore, the value of the renewed FTA effort lies less in merchandise trade and more in strategic cooperation -- in defence manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, water and irrigation technology, precision agriculture, cybersecurity, and frontier R&D," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.