ETV Bharat / business

India-Israel Bilateral Investment Agreement Comes Into Force, Aims To Boost Cross-Border Investment

New Delhi: The Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) between India and Israel has come into force on Saturday, marking a new phase in economic ties between the two countries. The Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the State of Israel had signed the BIA on 8th September 2025 in New Delhi.

With its enforcement from today, the agreement is expected to provide greater certainty to investors and deepen bilateral economic engagement, according to a press release by the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry said the BIA is a "landmark step towards strengthening bilateral economic relations and ensuring a secure and predictable investment climate." It noted that the agreement strikes a balance between protecting investments and investors, while retaining sovereign policy space for legitimate public policy objectives.

"The BIA is robust in protection of Investment and Investor with respect to their investments while being flexible enough to retain sovereign policy space in line with legitimate public policy objectives, reflecting the modern principles and evolving jurisprudence of international investment law," the release stated.