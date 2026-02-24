ETV Bharat / business

India, Israel Begin Talks For Free Trade Pact

New Delhi: India and Israel have started the first round of negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) here with an aim to further boost commercial ties and promote investments, an official statement said on Tuesday. In November last year, the two countries signed the terms of reference (ToR) to formally start the negotiations for the pact.

"The first round of negotiations for the India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) commenced on February 23, 2026, in New Delhi, and is scheduled to take place until February 26, 2026," the commerce ministry said.

In such pacts, two sides significantly reduce or eliminate import duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they ease norms to promote trade in services and investments. The ToR include market access for goods by eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers, investment facilitation, simplification of customs procedures, increasing cooperation for innovation and technology transfer, and easing norms to promote trade in services.

The statement said that during this round, technical experts from both sides will engage in sessions covering various aspects of FTA, such as trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, customs procedure and trade facilitation, and intellectual property rights.

During the opening session, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal underscored the significant opportunities available to both sides in sectors such as innovation, science and technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, high-tech manufacturing, agriculture, and services.

Chief Negotiator of India is Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce. Chief Negotiator of Israel for the FTA is Yifat Alon Perel, Senior Director, Trade Policy and Agreements. The ongoing negotiations are important as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Israel on February 25-26. India and Israel were also engaged earlier to negotiate a similar agreement. Eight rounds were held, but talks stalled later. The last round was held in October 2021.