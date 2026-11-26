ETV Bharat / business

India Is World’s Biggest Milk Producer But Challenges Remain

A man milks his cow in a barn in Murshidabad. Millions of small dairy farmers have helped propel India to the top of the global milk production table. ( ANI )

New Delhi :India's emergence as the world's largest milk producer is one of the significant success stories, not just in India, but in the world agricultural economy. But it is not a success achieved on its own. Behind this lies a less told tale of rural development, cooperative institution-building and public investment.

It is also the success story of mlions of small producers -- a majority of them women -- wh have created a dairy economy that is substantially different from the large, industrialised dairy systems of the West.

India today produces roughly a quarter of the world's milk. It has moved from a country that depended on imports and food-aid programmes to one that is not only self-sufficient in milk but has become an increasingly important player in global dairy markets.

That transformation was initiated by one man -- Dr. Verghese Kurien, the Father of India's White Revolution. That is why his birth anniversary on November 26 is observed as National Milk Day. The day recognises his transformative contribution to India's dairy cooperative movement. It also honours the millions of small dairy farmers whose collective efforts have taken India to the leadership in milk production.

But there is an important qualification. India's success has been much greater in expanding milk production than in transforming the productivity, profitability and competitiveness of its dairy sector.

The next phase will be more challenging. The ongoing El Nino effect-induced drought has already had a devastating impact on large sections of India's dairy sector. The government has its task cut out in ensuring not only the sustainability of the sector but to improve productivity and yield to levels comparable to developed nations, while building climate resilience, as well as the infrastructure and logistics supply chains to ensure that this enhanced output turns into higher incomes and better livelihoods for dairy farmers.

The central policy question is no longer simply how to produce more milk. It is how to make India's dairy economy more productive, remunerative, sustainable and globally competitive.

The numbers behind India's White Revolution 2.0

In 1950-51, India produced approximately 17 million tonnes of milk. By 1970, production was still below 21 million tonnes. In 2024-25, it reached 247.87 million tonnes. That is a 12X increase over seven decades.

India's milk revolution may have started with one cooperative in Anand in Gujarat. But over the past decade, the transformation has taken place at scale across the country. Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, milk production has increased a staggering 70 per cent.

Milk production rose from 146.31 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 247.87 million tonnes in 2024-25. About half of this comes from just five states though -- Uttar Pradesh (15.66 percent), Rajasthan (14.82 percent), Madhya Pradesh (9.12 percent), Gujarat (7.78 percent), and Maharashtra (6.71 percent). Together, they account for 54.09 percent of total Milk production in the country.