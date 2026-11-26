India Is World’s Biggest Milk Producer But Challenges Remain
A large cattle population has raised total output but productivity lags Western nations and profitable remuneration for dairy farmers remains a challenge
By R Srinivasan
Published : November 26, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi:India's emergence as the world's largest milk producer is one of the significant success stories, not just in India, but in the world agricultural economy. But it is not a success achieved on its own. Behind this lies a less told tale of rural development, cooperative institution-building and public investment.
It is also the success story of mlions of small producers -- a majority of them women -- wh have created a dairy economy that is substantially different from the large, industrialised dairy systems of the West.
India today produces roughly a quarter of the world's milk. It has moved from a country that depended on imports and food-aid programmes to one that is not only self-sufficient in milk but has become an increasingly important player in global dairy markets.
That transformation was initiated by one man -- Dr. Verghese Kurien, the Father of India's White Revolution. That is why his birth anniversary on November 26 is observed as National Milk Day. The day recognises his transformative contribution to India's dairy cooperative movement. It also honours the millions of small dairy farmers whose collective efforts have taken India to the leadership in milk production.
On National Milk Day, we pay tribute to Dr. Verghese Kurien, the Father of the White Revolution, whose visionary leadership transformed India’s dairy sector through the cooperative movement. His enduring legacy continues to empower millions of milk producers, strengthen dairy cooperatives and drive India’s journey as the World’s Largest Milk Producer. #NationalMilkDay #DairyCooperatives #EmpoweringCooperatives #SahkarSeSamriddhi— Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India (@MinOfCooperatn) November 26, 2026
But there is an important qualification. India's success has been much greater in expanding milk production than in transforming the productivity, profitability and competitiveness of its dairy sector.
The next phase will be more challenging. The ongoing El Nino effect-induced drought has already had a devastating impact on large sections of India's dairy sector. The government has its task cut out in ensuring not only the sustainability of the sector but to improve productivity and yield to levels comparable to developed nations, while building climate resilience, as well as the infrastructure and logistics supply chains to ensure that this enhanced output turns into higher incomes and better livelihoods for dairy farmers.
The central policy question is no longer simply how to produce more milk. It is how to make India's dairy economy more productive, remunerative, sustainable and globally competitive.
The numbers behind India's White Revolution 2.0
In 1950-51, India produced approximately 17 million tonnes of milk. By 1970, production was still below 21 million tonnes. In 2024-25, it reached 247.87 million tonnes. That is a 12X increase over seven decades.
India's milk revolution may have started with one cooperative in Anand in Gujarat. But over the past decade, the transformation has taken place at scale across the country. Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, milk production has increased a staggering 70 per cent.
Milk production rose from 146.31 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 247.87 million tonnes in 2024-25. About half of this comes from just five states though -- Uttar Pradesh (15.66 percent), Rajasthan (14.82 percent), Madhya Pradesh (9.12 percent), Gujarat (7.78 percent), and Maharashtra (6.71 percent). Together, they account for 54.09 percent of total Milk production in the country.
Average bovine milk productivity increased from 1,640 kilograms per animal per year in 2014-15 to 2,800 kg per animal per year in 2024-25, registering growth of 69 percent. Across millions of small dairy herds, this translated into a value of over Rs 12.21 lakh cror in 2023-24.
India's dairy cooperative movement provides an organised platform for milk producers. It connects village-level societies with district milk unions and State federations. These institutions support milk procurement, processing, marketing, and access to dairy services.
That has been made possible by India's vast cooperative dairy network, comprising 22 milk federations, 241 district cooperative milk unions, 28 marketing dairies and 25 Milk Producer Organisations. Together they cover approximately 2.45 lakh villages and count1.65 crore dairy farmers as members.
The network provides an institutional link between rural milk producers and organised dairy markets. It also supports collective marketing and access to better organised milk procurement systems.
The productivity challenge
|Indicator
|2014-15
|2023-24
|2024-25
|Average bovine productivity (kg/animal/year)
|1,648
|2,072
|2,079
|Indigenous/non-descript cattle productivity (kg/year)
|927
|1,292
|1,343
|Buffalo productivity (kg/year)
|1,880
|2,161
|2,365
Sources: DAHD
While the total volume has gone up, productivity remains a challenge. The average productivity of indigenous and mixed breed cows is 1,343 kg per year compared to over 11,000 kg per year in the US and over 8,000 kg per year in the UK. While western countries use intensive industrial farming techniques and focus on a few high yield breeds, Inid has hundreds of local breeds.
With most dairy herds being tiny -- less than 4 animals on average, the individual small dairy farmer is unable to invest in high yield breeds, or provide the kind of nutrition required to compete with the west.
Another challenge has been the low value addition. Most of India's milk is consumed in liquid form or as basic products like curd. Value added cheese and milk powder as well as milk extracts form a small fraction.
In the next phase, the policy challenge would be to build scale by aggregating small herders, as well as building infrastructure for value addition and an aggressive expansion into export markets, where India remains an insignificant player so far, with exports of 1.13 lakh tonnes.
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