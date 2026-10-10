ETV Bharat / business

India Is Now World's Fourth Largest Exporter Of Digitally Delivered Services: WTO Data

Cars lined up for export in Shanghai. China remains the world's largest exporter of goods by some margin, WTO data shows. ( AP )

New Delhi: India has become the world's fourth largest exporter of digitally delivered services according to the latest data from the World trade Organization (WTO). While India's IT services exports have powered it to this position, the country continues to perform more poorly in comparison when it comes to exports of merchandise goods, even as its growing economy is driving up goods imports sharply.

According to WTO data, in 2025, the US was the world's leading exporter of digitally delivered services thanks to its technology companies. UK, with its dominance in financial markets and services, ranked second while Ireland, whose tax policies have made many technology companies route their revenues through the tiny republic, comes in third. India, with digitally delivered services exports of $317 billion in 2025, ranks fourth. Germany, whose exports in this category matched India's was ranked fifth because its exports in this category grew at 9%, while India's grew by 15%. China followed in sixth place.

Overall, though, China emerged far and away the biggest force in global trade, with a 17.5% share of global exports (21% if you add Hong Kong), with exports totalling $3,771 billion, with Hong Kong adding another $754 billion to the total. India ranks 15th exports of $445 billion in goods exports, and a share in world exports of just over 2 per cent. For 2026, the global trade body has upped its growth forecast for world merchandise trade, even as it revised its growth forecast for global services trade downwards. released Global Trade Outlook and Statistics, merchandise trade volume is now expected to grow by 3.9% in 2026, up from the March forecast of 1.9%, before increasing further to 4.1% in 2027. The forecast for commercial services trade volume growth in 2026 has been revised down to 3.3% from 4.8% previously as the conflict in the Middle East has depressed travel and tourism in the region and raised fuel input costs worldwide. "When disruptions strike, an integrated world economy and a rules-based trading system provide economies flexibility to keep essential products flowing to businesses and households that need them. Nevertheless, some have felt the shock more than others, and not everyone can access emerging opportunities like AI. It is essential to ensure that the rules-based trading system continues to absorb shocks and bridge gaps so that opportunities are open to all." - WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala In 2027, growth rates in volume terms for merchandise and commercial services trade are expected to rise to 4.1% and 6.4%, respectively, but this outcome depends on a timely resolution of the Middle East conflict, the report noted Based on the above projections, the volume of world goods and services trade is expected to grow by approximately 3.7% in 2026 and 4.7% in 2027.