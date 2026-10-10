India Is Now World's Fourth Largest Exporter Of Digitally Delivered Services: WTO Data
Global trade body raises world's merchandise trade growth forecast for 2026 to 3.9%, driven by surging trade in AI-enabled goods
Published : October 10, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
New Delhi: India has become the world's fourth largest exporter of digitally delivered services according to the latest data from the World trade Organization (WTO). While India's IT services exports have powered it to this position, the country continues to perform more poorly in comparison when it comes to exports of merchandise goods, even as its growing economy is driving up goods imports sharply.
According to WTO data, in 2025, the US was the world's leading exporter of digitally delivered services thanks to its technology companies. UK, with its dominance in financial markets and services, ranked second while Ireland, whose tax policies have made many technology companies route their revenues through the tiny republic, comes in third. India, with digitally delivered services exports of $317 billion in 2025, ranks fourth. Germany, whose exports in this category matched India's was ranked fifth because its exports in this category grew at 9%, while India's grew by 15%. China followed in sixth place.
Overall, though, China emerged far and away the biggest force in global trade, with a 17.5% share of global exports (21% if you add Hong Kong), with exports totalling $3,771 billion, with Hong Kong adding another $754 billion to the total. India ranks 15th exports of $445 billion in goods exports, and a share in world exports of just over 2 per cent.
For 2026, the global trade body has upped its growth forecast for world merchandise trade, even as it revised its growth forecast for global services trade downwards. released Global Trade Outlook and Statistics, merchandise trade volume is now expected to grow by 3.9% in 2026, up from the March forecast of 1.9%, before increasing further to 4.1% in 2027.
The forecast for commercial services trade volume growth in 2026 has been revised down to 3.3% from 4.8% previously as the conflict in the Middle East has depressed travel and tourism in the region and raised fuel input costs worldwide.
"When disruptions strike, an integrated world economy and a rules-based trading system provide economies flexibility to keep essential products flowing to businesses and households that need them. Nevertheless, some have felt the shock more than others, and not everyone can access emerging opportunities like AI. It is essential to ensure that the rules-based trading system continues to absorb shocks and bridge gaps so that opportunities are open to all." - WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
In 2027, growth rates in volume terms for merchandise and commercial services trade are expected to rise to 4.1% and 6.4%, respectively, but this outcome depends on a timely resolution of the Middle East conflict, the report noted Based on the above projections, the volume of world goods and services trade is expected to grow by approximately 3.7% in 2026 and 4.7% in 2027.
World GDP is expected to grow by 2.6% in 2026, with the largest gains in Asia (4.3%) and Africa (4.1%), followed by South America (2.5%), North America (2.0%), the CIS region (1.7%) and Europe (1.3%). At the same time, the Middle East is expected to see a sharp drop in output (-4.0%) due to the conflict in the region.
The WTO forecast noted that despite significant disruptions in oil and gas shipments from the Middle East, other sources largely made up, leading to a smaller than expected shrinkage, even as crude demand itself contracted. Supply chains adapted effectively, mitigating declines in crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, which fell by approximately 24% and 47%, respectively. Increased shipments from alternative suppliers restricted global export reductions to about 6% for crude oil and just 1% for LNG. Fertilizer imports showed resilience, with nitrogenous fertilizer imports only 2.8% below averages, while phosphatic fertilizer imports rose by 2.2%.
But the negative consequences of the Middle East crisis were more than countered by strong demand associated with AI investment. In the first half of 2026, demand for AI-enabling products like semiconductors and servers accounted for 47% of the growth in global merchandise trade. Trade in these products increased by 67% year over year, surpassing the already rapid growth observed in 2024 and 2025.
In the first half of 2026, the value of global merchandise trade increased by over 50% year over year due to AI-enabling goods; yet, the geographical concentration of this commerce is considerable (about twice as high as for total merchandise trade) and continues to rise. Approximately 85% of global exports and 80% of global imports in 2025 came from the top 10 traders of AI-enabling items.
The outlook for commercial services trade has diminished since March, primarily due to ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts impacting transport and travel services. WTO economists project a 3.3% growth in trade volume for 2026, down from 4.8%, with a rebound to 6.4% in 2027. This year, transport and travel are anticipated to show only modest growth due to high energy costs and decreased international travel demand. Conversely, digitally delivered services are expected to remain resilient and drive overall growth in services trade.
Merchandise trade volume increased by 3.5% in the first half of 2026, surpassing expectations despite disruptions from the Middle East conflict.
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