ETV Bharat / business

India Is Huge Market With 'Blue Ocean Opportunity': Brazilian Aircraft Maker Embraer

Kuala Lumpur: India is a huge market with a "blue ocean opportunity", Embraer has said as the Brazilian aerospace major works with Adani Group to establish a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India. Bullish on India, one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, Embraer has projected that the Indian market will require at least 500 aircraft in the 80 to 146 seat range over the next 20 years.

These are the small narrow-body planes. Raul Villaron, Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific at Embraer Commercial Aviation, said there is a "blue ocean opportunity" for the company in India, which is a "huge market". In response to a PTI query on the Indian market, Villaron said there are at least 1,200 non-served markets that are not served directly but by connections.

"Of those, 90 per cent are longer than 500 kilometres and (have) less than 100 passengers," he said as he highlighted the "blue ocean opportunity".

"For years, India has been served by turboprops in the smaller segments and narrow-body aircraft. There was always a gap in between where you have points with more than 500 kilometres and less than 100 passengers. That is where Embraer fits in," he said.

Broadly, the 'blue ocean opportunity' refers to an untapped market segment where there is less or no direct competition, a scenario that will allow the company to create new demand. Embraer is a key player with its E2 family of jets in the small narrow-body segment. The E195 aircraft has a seating capacity of up to 124 seats.

According to Villaron, the company's E175 jets can be used for routes under the Indian government's UDAN scheme. These planes can have up to 88 seats. The regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) was launched in October 2016, and earlier this year, the government approved the modified scheme for a ten-year period till 2035-36, with an outlay of Rs 28,840 crore.