ETV Bharat / business

India Initiates Probe Against Imports Of Subsidised Chinese, Indonesian Paperboards

New Delhi: India has initiated a probe against imports of subsidised Chinese and Indonesian paperboards as it is allegedly impacting domestic players, according to a notification. The commerce ministry's investigation arm, Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), has started the exercise following a complaint filed by the Indian Paper Manufacturers' Association on behalf of the domestic industry.

The applicant has alleged that exports of multi-layer paperboards by Chinese and Indonesian firms, which are subsidised by the respective countries, are hurting the margins of Indian companies. They have requested the initiation of an anti-subsidy or countervailing investigation on imports of boards originating in or exported from these two countries.

The applicant has alleged that the producers/exporters in these two nations have benefited from the subsidies provided at various levels by their respective governments in the form of grants, loans, guarantees, taxes, export credits, goods and services, or equity infusions.

"On the basis of the duly substantiated written application filed by or on behalf of the domestic industry, and having satisfied itself, on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic industry, substantiating the existence of countervailable subsidies on production and export... the authority hereby initiates an investigation," the DGTR said in a notification.

It will determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged subsidisation. If found that the subsidisation is impacting Indian firms, the directorate would recommend the amount of anti-subsidy duty, which, if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

Multi-layer paperboard is mainly used in the packaging sector for pharmaceuticals, FMCG products, food & beverages, electronics and high-end cosmetics. It is also used for printing of brochures, as book covers and in the publishing industry.